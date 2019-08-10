Editor's note: This is the 10th in a weekly series of articles featuring day trip destinations. The series appears in The Record Herald every Saturday throughout the summer.

BEDFORD — If you want to shop, hike, relax and go back in time without having to face large crowds, head west to Bedford.

Located about an hour and a half or 60 miles from Waynesboro, Bedford is a charming town with plenty to offer visitors.

While Bedford is definitely a great day trip destination, it's also ideal for a girls' or couples' weekend, and people have been traveling to Bedford Springs for more than 200 years to enjoy eight mineral springs.

Although there are several choices of lodging, the grandest is the Omni Bedford Springs Resort, which is a National Historic Landmark.

The 2,200-acre four-season resort offers 25 miles of hiking trails, golf course, multiple restaurants and spa with mineral springs treatments.

To get to the Bedford area, you've a couple of choices: you can take Route 16 west over the mountain at McConnellsburg to Route 30, or you could go south and pick up I-70. Both take about the same amount of time and provide a variety of scenery, it just depends on if you like more interstate driving or prefer a slower pace, with little towns along the way.

When you reach the Bedford area, head first to the downtown business district.

Historic Downtown Bedford offers Olde Bedford Brewing, Briar Valley Winery, Oak Spring Winery, Bedford Candies and many unique shops and boutiques, as well as the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art and other art galleries, plus the Fort Bedford Museum.

After you've shopped and gotten a bite to eat, head over to Old Bedford Village.

The living history museum offers a variety of educational and entertainment activities, including military and civilian re-enactments, colonial crafts, exhibits and instructions, festivals, murder/mystery evenings and an old-fashioned Christmas celebration.

Next weekend, Aug. 17-18 is the 18th & 19th Century Living History Weekend, which features demonstrations and interpretations of frontier life during the 18th and 19th centuries.

Old Bedford Village, 220 Sawblade Road, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed Wednesdays) through Labor Day. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-18; children under 5 are admitted for free.

If you do all you want to do in Bedford and still have time and energy, you can venture west and try a self-guided covered bridge tour (Bedford County has 14 covered bridges). If animals are your thing, the tourism bureau has put together a Critter Tour, which includes a bison corral and fish hatchery.

For those tours and more, check out www.visitbedfordcounty.com.

Contact Andrea Rose at arose@therecordherald.com or 717-762-2151