Another woman was injured in the attacks at a Pittsburgh Downtown Port Authority bus stop.

An Erie woman died after she was stabbed on Thursday afternoon at a Pittsburgh Downtown Port Authority bus stop, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

The Allegheny County Medical examiner's office identified the woman as Janice Purdue-Dance, 61, the paper reported.

James Wyatt, 23, of McKeesport, was arrested on charges of criminal homicide and aggravated assault, Pittsburgh police reported.

An officer was on patrol at about 11:40 a.m. Thursday when he stopped to conduct a welfare check on Purdue-Dance, who appeared to be sleeping or passed out at a bus stop on the 300 block of Sixth Avenue, police said.

As the officer spoke to her, Wyatt approached and stabbed her with a knife, then assaulted another woman who was walking past the bus stop, police said.

The officer disarmed Wyatt and placed him in custody. The officer then rendered aid to the victims. Purdue-Dance was taken to a hospital, where she died, police reported. The other woman who was injured was listed in stable condition on Thursday night at a Pittsburgh hospital, police said.

Police said there is no evidence to suggest the attacks were racially or religiously motivated.