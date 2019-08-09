It's joined an international group of universities sharing best practices to encourage lifelong learning.

Edinboro University has joined an international group of universities committed to providing learning opportunities for students of all ages.

The Age-Friendly University Global Network focuses on understanding the needs of older adults and evaluating age-friendly programs and policies. The initiative also focuses on identifying gaps in programs and services for older learners.

The initiative was begun in 2012 in Ireland and now includes more than 150 universities in Europe, North America and Asia. Member universities work together to identify and share emerging age-friendly efforts and promote lifelong learning through innovative teaching, research and community engagement.

At Edinboro University, adult students currently have access to individualized support, priority scheduling, 24-hour online tutoring, flexible class schedules and online learning. An Adult Learner Advisory Council helps support older learners.

People over age 62 also can audit up to 30 semester hours of courses on campus at no cost.