WAYNESBORO — Recently, United Ways across Pennsylvania released an ALICE report, which tells the story of community members who are going to work but still struggling to survive.

ALICE, which stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained and Employed, is a measure pertaining to neighbors, friends and family who may earn more than the official federal poverty level, but still cannot afford the basic necessities for their family.

“They are often choosing month to month between things like transportation, childcare, housing, food, healthcare; these important things we need every month,” said Amy Weibley communications and community impact director for United Way of Franklin County. “These households include women, men, singles, families, young and old and all races and ethnicities. ALICE in not discriminatory.”

Weibley went on to say that in Franklin County, 30 percent of the population cannot afford these basic essentials. Of the 30 percent, there are 10 percent who live below the poverty level and 20 percent who are considered ALICE. There are about 61,000 total households in Franklin County, leaving 18,000 households that cannot make ends meet.

“Some of our boroughs have higher concentrations of ALICE, like Waynesboro is at 51 percent and Chambersburg and Mercersburg are close to that,” explained Executive Director Amy Hicks. “What I can say about Waynesboro is that this community does a great job of connecting families with services.”

Contributing factors include affordable childcare, the price of living versus wage increases, unforeseen emergency expenses, and the gap between the federal poverty level and qualifying for government assistance.

Equipped with the newly released data, United Way of Franklin County plans to convene, advocate and become innovative in communities to highlight the issues faced by ALICE households and generate solutions that can help them achieve financial literacy and stability. “There is a lot of work to be done,” Hicks added.

To lend a helping hand locally, the Rotary Club of Waynesboro and the Alexander Hamilton Memorial Free Library are working together to bring to fruition an adult financial literacy course at the library this fall.

“I run into people all the time at the library who are asking questions on how to balance their checkbooks or how to do a budget. These are people who are newly widowed or individuals who just never learned how to do it,” said AHMFL director Linda May. “The course will include how to get insurance, banking and all the things you need to function in this country.”

Hicks added that the program the library is planning on rolling out is, “exactly what we are looking for in the community, we want to see all of the community thrive.”

For more information about the United Way of Franklin County call 717-262-0015, email office@uwfcpa.org or stop by their office at 182 S. Second St. in Chambersburg.

For more information about the financial literacy course, visit www.ahmfl.org or call 717-762-3335.

