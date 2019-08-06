Glenn Stearns' Discovery Channel show, set in Erie, premieres Tuesday at 10 p.m.

Glenn Stearns, the 55-year-old billionaire whose new Discovery Channel reality series is set in Erie, says his connection and commitment to the city will continue even though the cameras are no longer rolling.

"Undercover Billionaire" follows Stearns as he relocates to Erie with only $100 and a pickup truck, assumes a new identity and attempts to create a $1 million business in just 90 days.

Stearns, who formed the mortgage company Stearns Lending LLC 30 years ago, was not allowed to use any of his wealth or connections to create the business, which has since been revealed as Underdog BBQ.

In an exclusive interview with the Erie Times-News by phone, Stearns talked about how he came up with the idea for "Undercover Billionaire," an eight-part series that premieres Tuesday at 10 p.m.; how his impressions of Erie, a city he'd never visited, changed during the four months of filming; and why he's optimistic for the city's future.

How did you get the idea for the show?



It's a little crazy. I had always thought to myself that I have done fairly well in business in the past, and is it luck or could I do it again? Having this kind of crazy idea of saying I could be stripped of everything and I bet you I could rebuild it all. And with everything I've known over the last 30 years, I could probably do it in 90 days. With that, I put it out there in the universe and a production company picked it up and said, "Well, if you're serious, then put your money where your mouth is." From there, off we went and they said that they'd like to do it. I said, well, I'll challenge myself and see if it can happen.

They picked the location, went into my regular life, grabbed my wallet, my phone, and literally my identity and said, "You're now not Glenn Stearns, you're Glenn Bryant, and you're going to a place you've never been before," which I'd never been to Erie. And off we went. It was kind of an interesting, scary moment, going "Oh, this is real."

What was it like to shed the identity of Glenn Stearns and become Glenn Bryant?

Having had some success for some time now it was great to really get to see the people hang out with you because you have nice toys, or, you know, you have something to say. Getting to meet so many people in Erie and just being myself, I didn't come with any money or anything. It was wonderful. So many people opened up in Erie to me to just talk. There were cameras around all the time and they just wanted to get to know you. I wanted to get to know them, and it was wonderful. People are genuine and they really seem to have this concern for Erie that is real. It's deep, you know. They talk about hyperlocal — everybody wants to support the local businessman and the local coffee shop and the local hardware store and the people that are entrepreneurs.

That was such a wonderful feeling to witness, people that really are proud of their city and they want to see it grow again. That first day when I came, I saw these abandoned buildings everywhere and I thought, 'Man, this town's been beaten up.' And as I grew into the town, I realized they weren't abandoned. They were being taken over by small businesses and there were people in these buildings and they were taking them back over and revitalizing the city. ... It was neat to get that first impression and then see how people are taking back their city.

Did you help choose the location? You hadn't been to Erie before, did you know anything about the city?

No. Absolutely nothing, which made it even better. I went with open eyes and ears and really dug in and started to meet people and get to understand what Erie was about. It's funny, you get that first blink of something and how it'll change over time. You see that main corridor, how alive it is. When I first went there, again, I thought it was full of abandoned buildings, and it wasn't. There's just been so much life in all these nooks and crannies. And so many people wanted to help. It was great. They said, "Look, if you're trying to open a business here, we will help you."

I forget the gentleman's name that owns all that commercial space (developer Rick Griffith), but I loved his signs. The first one I saw when I came was, 'This is a marathon, not a sprint,' and now the other one about being beat down and life starts when you get back up. I really saw that as not just some man that bought a lot of property out there, but he's really motivating the city and he's making a bigger message than maybe he even knows. I don't know. I may be onto something that is much more deliberate, but it really, it's pretty neat to see him and all the people that really believe that, that this is an underdog town. It's really cool to watch it grow.

The business you eventually started was Underdog BBQ. Why did that theme of being an underdog resonate with you?

You're in Erie, and you know that. The other 95 percent of the country doesn't know what ends up happening, but it didn't start out that way. I had no idea of a name. I didn't have an idea of a business. It was more about going in, assessing what the city needs and where there are holes that could be filled in and where a business could be created. The first thing I looked at and I thought might make sense was dealing with the brewers. They're a very close-knit group. Going down that road was something that I thought looked fairly easy. When I got myself involved in it, I found a new respect for Chris Sirianni (owner and founder of The Brewerie at Union Station) and all the guys over there at Erie Brewing or at Lavery (Brewing). These guys are artists. They really are. They know what they're doing and it's a lot more difficult than I imagined.

I ... realized that was hard and to try to build that kind of business in 90 days, it wasn't gonna happen. There's so much red tape and hoops they have to go through.

What was it like working with Erie's young entrepreneurs?

I always thought this, from having 30 years of business experience, that when they say if you want something done, give it to a busy person, a person that says yes and a person that doesn't use excuses to get things done. Young entrepreneurs fit that category, right? They figured out how to get stuff done. And so I was attracted to that type of person. People that are already busy but want to help. I met a lot of them and whether, again, they were in the brewing business or they were in the T-shirt business or the coffee shop business didn't matter. I wanted to know them. They're connected to the town and they understand how it works. And getting to know those people, I was able to connect quicker with other people and find out a lot and not beat myself up as much as I didn't have a lot of time.

As someone who has been very successful in business, what did you make of the resources Erie has for people trying to start their own business?

Most people don't realize that our tax dollars are put to good use in a lot of areas. With the (Gannon University) Small Business Development Center, (Director) Maggie (Horne) and the whole team over there, they're there to help and a lot of people don't understand, you know, "I need to be incorporated. And, what does that really mean? I don't understand tax filings and I don't understand how to put a business plan together. I really want to be able to look at three or four different types of businesses and get the pros and cons to each one of them, do my research."

And so the SBDC is there. It's a wonderful resource to be able to help you figure out a lot of those things that would take years, maybe, of slow learning. But they're there, and that's what they do. They're great. I went to the mayor, I went to a lot of people within the infrastructure of Erie and spoke to them and, again, very open arms, wonderful people to deal with. I really thought it was great.

What did you learn and what do you hope viewers of "Undercover Billionaire" take away from the show?

We live in a country (where) we're so fortunate to be able to go out and be able to build a business and have the tools to help you really get going. We're very fortunate. I've been all over the world, and to be able to build a business and be supported is one thing. The other thing on the other end of that spectrum is there are so many people that live hand-to-mouth, that live day-to-day just trying to survive, and it's hard for these people. They really do need to be supported more and they need a hand up. By being there, even for a short time, I found that there's a lot to do there. I hope the show not only focuses on the opportunity that this country provides in cities like Erie and great places that want to support growth, but also that we could really do more for people that are less fortunate.

I'm 55, and I took a chance, not a financial chance, right? I probably won't be impacted when everything is said and done. What I was taking a chance on was my reputation. I was taking a chance on going out there and proving that maybe I couldn't do it. There's a lot of things that happen, but I guess the takeaway is that you're never too old to go out there and go for it, to take a chance, to make things happen.

Going forward, what will your connection be with this city?

I'm not going anywhere. I have a business there that is being run. I'm on the phone every day with those people. So I'm committed to Erie. Then there's another angle — I'm kind of helping the SBDC and some small businesses. There's a lot going on in each area that'll keep me there.

Matthew Rink can be reached at 870-1884 or by email. Follow him on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/ETNrink.

Correction: The broadcast time on Aug. 6 is 10 p.m.

