EVESHAM — A Mount Holly couple on the run after police found guns, drugs and explosives in their home were arrested over the weekend.

According to the New Jersey State Police, Nicholas Layton, 39, and Rebecca Wills, 33, were arrested at a residence in Evesham around midnight Sunday. Detectives also seized more than five ounces of methamphetamine, half a kilogram of cocaine and more than $2,000 cash.

Last week, state police announced a manhunt in a Facebook post that indicated the pair were both wanted on charges of possession of weapons, possession of homemade explosives, possession and distribution of drugs, and receiving stolen property.

Criminal complaints and probable cause statements obtained from Superior Court show the charges originate from a New Jersey State Police investigation centered on Layton, a previously convicted drug dealer.

Police raided the White Street residence Layton shared with Wills earlier this month, and found three defaced and untraceable assault rifles, known as ghost guns, including one with a laser sight, along with additional firearms, a silencer, ballistic knife and illegal large-capacity magazines.

Police also located 15 “M-class explosive devices,” hollow-nose bullets and a stun gun, and the home was fortified with metal rods, deadbolts and wooden boards, according to the court papers.

The couple was arrested by members of the State Police Fugitive Unit, Troop "C" Criminal Investigation Office, and K-9 Unit along with members of the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

Both Layton and Willis were also charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and endangering the welfare of a child.

They are currently being held at the Burlington County Jail pending a detention hearing.

The case is still under investigation, state police said.