The Grundy Museum in Bristol Borough will host a Victorian tea tasting on the South Lawn on Saturday, Sept. 7, with noted tea specialist Deborah Raab of Trenton, owner of Tea-For-All, an online tea store.

Starting at 11 a.m., the program begins with a brief history of tea from the Colonial to Victorian eras and touches on tea etiquette and proper tea attire. It continues with a variety of teas served in fine china for guests to sample, and a light repast of tea sandwiches, scones, and desserts catered by Bristol’s Susan Duffy Arroyo, a Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College graduate.

Guests are encouraged to wear their most beautiful hat to the occasion for prizes.

Following the tasting, everyone is invited to take docent-led tours of the adjacent Grundy Museum, 610 Radcliffe St., to learn more about the Victorian home of Senator Joseph R. Grundy and his sister Margaret.

Open to those 18-plus, register for this free, rain-or-shine outdoor event at grundylibrary.org, or by calling the library at 215.788.7891. More information about the Grundy family, their home, and free tours can be found at www.grundymuseum.org.