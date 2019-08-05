If you’re a local small business or contractor looking to perform work on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst or deliver goods or services to it or other New Jersey-based military installations, some of hurdles can be daunting

MOORESTOWN — With more than 40,000 service members and civilian employees, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst is unquestionably a critical asset both to Burlington County and New Jersey’s overall economy.

Most any elected official in the county will remind you that the base is New Jersey’s second largest employer and that its personnel alone contributes billions to the state’s economy.

But if you’re a local small business or contractor looking to perform work on the sprawling installation or deliver goods or services to it or other New Jersey-based military installations, some of hurdles can be daunting.

Just ask Paul Costello, vice president at Delran’s Sciacca’s Upholstering and Design Center and director of operations for C&S Marine. Both businesses work with upholstery and textiles and Costello believed that they could provide needed services for the joint base, which has scores of vehicles, aircraft and furniture.

“We thought going forward with this there was a great opportunity to provide a service. We’re a niche business, and at the base, every aircraft has a seat in it. That’s what we initially looked at and the volume of work available at the base. Once we got started, we thought there would be some return on it,” he said last week.

But Costello quickly found out that obtaining contracts at a federal military installation can be a challenge, as the businesses were forced to go through a lengthy and complicated registration process and review. He ended up hiring a third-party company to assist him with the process, only to learn the businesses would need to invest more money to revamp their webpages in order to make them more compatible with government purchasing systems.

Costello thought the investments would be worth it given the potential new revenue from the military base, but he said the bidding process is so complicated that it’s still difficult to obtain work without dedicating staff to the task of identifying and bidding on government work.

“I don’t have an entire staff dedicated to going through the bid process and securing stuff,” he said.

Costello shared his experiences last week during an official congressional field hearing on the issue of expanding opportunities for small businesses on military bases.

The hearing was chaired by Rep. Andy Kim, D-3rd of Bordentown Township, and was held at the Moorestown Town Hall at Kim’s behest. In addition to Costello, it featured testimony from John Wittington, business representative for the Sheet Metal Workers Local Union 27; Raul Mercado, director of the New Jersey Institute of Technology’s Procurement Technical Assistance Center and retired Army Reserves Col. Jeff Cantor, a small business owner and founder and CEO of the New Jersey State Veterans Chamber of Commerce.

All three shared stories similar to Costello’s about the challenges and frustrations faced by local businesses trying to find work on the joint base and other military installations.

Wittington said that while the joint base and other installations have enormous construction opportunities, too often the contracts for renovations, additions, maintenance and other projects are being awarded to out-of-state companies that bring in their own workforce from outside New Jersey.

“When the workforce lives in the immediate area, the wages the workforce earns on these projects is invested into the local areas and communities infrastructure, governments and residences,” he said. “If you’re an out-of-state contractor and you bring in your own workforce -- that spending then is short-lived in this state. The rest of the earnings are taken back and invested elsewhere with practically no re-investment benefit to the local area and the community.”

For local contractors and unions, just finding out what work is available and soon to be put out for bid can be difficult, he said.

“I personally do not know if there’s a website, a phone number to call or location I can visit where I can obtain information on possible future projects on the base,” Wittington said. "The construction lead services I use usually have information a day or two too late.”

While service-connected disabled veteran-owned businesses are expected to receive preference for some government work, Cantor testified that the set-asides for New Jersey contracts are too small and that the process of obtaining certification is filled with onerous red-tape.

“It eats up 80% of your time. You can’t play in that game without certification. It’s sort of Catch 22. Even with (Procurement Technical Assistance Center) help, it took me 6 months. I tell people in the chamber to plan on a year,” he said. “That’s just a ticket to entry.”

Navigating the Department of Defense and other government procurement systems can be grueling. “These RFPs are not easy to work through and translate … It’s a painful process,” Cantor said.

NJIT’s Procurement Technical Assistance Center exists to help small businesses looking for government work. But Mercanto said even experienced advisors like him can get flummoxed by the ever-changing regulations and systems.

“It’s cumbersome. It’s difficult to understand. It’s hard for even some of us who have been doing this for a lot of years to grasp. It changes,” Mercanto said, citing a host of issues such as uniform purchasing rules, cyber security and other challenges.

“There are guidelines but there’s no real solutions on how to handle that with small businesses. It’s good the PTACs are there and we do try to assist wherever possible. But it’s daunting for small business to start playing in this field,” he said.

The difficulties local businesses face obtaining work on the joint base is not exactly a new issue. The 3rd District’s former representative, Republican Tom MacArthur, also wrestled with the matter during his tenure, and now Kim, a freshman Democrat who leads the House Small Business Committee’s Economic Growth, Tax and Capital Access subcommittee and serves on the House Armed Services Committee, is uniquely positioned to take up the challenge.

During Thursday’s hearing, Kim noted that while the federal government is expected to set aside a minimum of 23% of its contracts for small businesses and that more than $120 billion was awarded to small firms last year.

But he also revealed that the number of small businesses has decreased, dropping some 32% during the last decade compared to only a 4% drop by large vendors.

“Fewer firms are benefiting from the incentives created by the Small Business Act to ensure participation. This is unacceptable,” Kim said at the hearing’s start.

He said there have been some success stories, such as a recent Air Force Pitch Day event that resulted in $3.5 million in contract awards to 51 innovation companies in one day, but he said the contracting process appears to still be too cumbersome for small businesses with small staffs and time constraints.

“Too often the government is telling small businesses how to operate without paying attention to their experiences,” the congressman said, adding that he wants the joint base and other installations to be able to draw from the businesses and communities around them.

"We’re proud of (the bases). They’re great for our economies. But don’t want to isolate them,” he said.

Prior to the hearing, Kim, visited Parts Life Inc., a Moorestown business which specializes in defense contracting work. He said those kinds of visits and field hearings outside of Washington provide important feedback and ideas.

“It’s really trying to bring our work closer to our districts and our constituents,” he said.