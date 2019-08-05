The audience will be taken back to the Greencastle-Antrim community in the 1950s and 1960s with the Old Home Week pageant "Hometown Memories."

Featuring more than 50 actors, a 42-member chorus directed by Fred Davison, a 25-member band directed by Brock Bricker and narrator Ben Thomas Jr., it will be presented at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 6 and 7.

"People who grew up in those decades should be able to identify with the settings, regardless of where they lived," according to Pat Fridgen, who is producing the pageant along with Patti Divelbiss. "We are including a map in the program of businesses mentioned in the script, as another link down memory lane."

Scenes include "Working Up an Appetite," "Oh Sew Pretty," "Starting Off on the Right Foot," "Hometown Winter," "A Busy Year," "To Market, To Market" and "We Worship Together."

Scene directors are Vern McCauley, Pat Fridgen, Cory Pittman, Chris Seylar, Patti Divelbiss, Noel Fridgen and Barry Stottlemyer. Leah Harclerode and Racheal Marconi are helping with stage management.

Shady Grove Scouts will be serving a spaghetti meal at Greencastle-Antrim High School prior to the pageant on Tuesday and Wednesday.