MONDAY
Darlington Council, 6:30 p.m., municipal building, 604 Morris St.
Ellwood City Area School Board, 7 p.m., board room, Lincoln High School, 501 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City
TUESDAY
Little Beaver Supervisors, 6:30 p.m., municipal building, 2176 Route 551
Taylor Township Supervisors, 7:30 p.m., municipal building, 218 Industrial St.
WEDNESDAY
New Galilee Council, 6:30 p.m., municipal building, 3590 Darlington Road
THURSDAY
Beaver County Commissioners, 10 a.m., commissioners' conference room, Beaver County Courthouse, 810 Third St., Beaver
Perry Township Supervisors, 4 p.m., municipal building, 284 Reno Road
Shenango Township Supervisors, 7 p.m., municipal building, 1000 Willowbrook Road
