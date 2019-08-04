As Peddler's Village in Lahaska prepares to kick off its annual Peach Festival on Aug. 10 in honor of National Peach Month, we've gathered together some of the fuzziest peach memories from across pop culture.

James and the Giant Peach

It doesn’t get more Roald Dahl than this tale of a young English boy befriending mystical insects inside house-sized fruit while seeking refuge from his evil aunts. The author’s 1961 children’s novel became beloved by generations and its surreal and often dark tone made it ripe to be adapted by Tim Burton, who produced the film version in 1996.

The Moldy Peaches





The anti-folk songwriting duo’s pop pinnacle came in 2007 when the song “Anyone Else but You” was featured in the film “Juno.” But it was the version sung by stars Ellen Page and Michael Cera that ended up on the soundtrack and climbed the Billboard charts.

Peach Pit





The most iconic location in one of TV’s most quintessential ‘90s show was a diner decked out in ‘50s decor. In between break-ups, betrayals and teen tantrums, the gang from Southern California’s swankiest zip code hit the Pit to commiserate over burgers and shakes. With Beverly Hills 90210 set to reboot on FOX next month, a real-life Peach Pit will open as a pop-up in Los Angeles for three nights prior to the premiere.

Ty Cobb





A century ago “The Georgia Peach” was revolutionizing baseball as he tore up the base paths, batting records, and opposing players’ legs with his sharpened spikes. But his racist attitudes and penchant for violence would eventually come to overshadow his frenetic play.

“Peaches” by The Presidents of theUnited States of America





This 1996 alt-rock anthem was the followup to POTUSA’s breakthrough, chart-topping hit “Lump.” The power trio’s dreams of obtaining “millions of peaches” hit number 29 on the Billboard charts helped along by a video that featured a battle with ninjas in a peach orchard.

Princess Peach





Known for years only as Princess Toadstool who ruled over the Mushroom Kingdom and in perpetual need of saving from Mario and Luigi, the monarch’s first name was first revealed to American gamers in 1993. Amidst all the kidnappings though, Princess Peach has become strong willed staple of the franchise as a playable character dating back to 1988’s Super Mario Bros. 2.

“The Mackinaw Peaches, Jerry!”





For Seinfeld’s Kramer, these peaches - a fictional brand from Oregon ripe for just two weeks each year - are the be-all and end-all. “It’s like a circus in your mouth!” he tells Jerry. His excitement is short-lived though when exposure to flea fumigation leaves his taste buds in shambles.

