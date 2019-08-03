Editor's note: This is the ninth in a weekly series of articles featuring day trip destinations. The series appears in The Record Herald every Saturday throughout the summer.

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. — Hike, bike and learn about history just a hop, skip and jump from Waynesboro, along the C&O Canal in Williamsport, Maryland.

Located just 17 miles from Waynesboro, you'll find the town of Williamsport, which sits at the confluence of the Conococheague Creek (the same creek that flows through much of Franklin County) and the Potomac River.

Williamsport is home to the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal and is the only place along the canal where examples of major structures can still be viewed.

The canal project — which stretches about 184 miles from Georgetown in Washington, DC, to Cumberland, Maryland — was begun in 1828, encouraged by President John Quincy Adams, who hoped the canal would bring trade and jobs to the area.

The plan was for the canal to connect the Chesapeake Bay to the Ohio river, but as it turned out, the project faced hurdles including a labor shortage, rocky ground and a long legal battle over right-of-way.

Back in the day, the canal allowed boats filled with coal, flour, grain, stone and whiskey to be moved from place to place, and at its peak in 1871, more than 500 boats were in operation along the canal.

Eventually, rail travel offered better ways to transport goods and in 1938, the U.S. government bought the canal for $2 million.

Today the remains of the C&O Canal offer opportunities for recreation and exploring nature, as well as an education about the canal's important role in America's history.

In Williamsport, visitors can find a free boat launch, fishing, hiking trails, walking tours, loaner bikes and scheduled lock demonstrations and lockhouse tours.

Depending on what you want to do, you could spend an hour or all day at the canal. Just bring plenty of water to keep hydrated because there aren't drink spots along the way. There is a the Desert Rose Cafe and Sweet Shop on Potomac Street where you can get a snack or cone of ice cream.

Pets are permitted on most sections of the canal, but must be secured on a leash no longer than six feet.

Next week, the National Park Service and the Town of Williamsport invite residents to celebrate the completed restoration of the Conococheague Aqueduct and the groundbreaking of a new Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park visitor center and headquarters onThursday, Aug. 8, at 10 a.m. at the Cushwa Basin.

For the first time since 1924, the historic Conococheague aqueduct is watered and fully operational, allowing a canal boat to pass over the Conococheague Creek, making Williamsport the only place in North America where visitors can view a variety of canal features in one place, including an operational lift lock and refurbished lockhouse, a railroad lift bridge, a canal turning basin and warehouse and now a watered aqueduct.

Nearly 100 years after two stone walls of the Conococheague Aqueduct collapsed, the National Park Service has restored the aqueduct using timber and original stones. The $10.2 million project began in 2017 and was funded through federal, local and private dollars including national park entrance fees and Maryland’s Transportation Alternatives and Bikeways programs.

Eventually, the entire section of the C&O Canal in Williamsport will be restored to its 1920s appearance so it can tell the story of this important time in American history.

Existing funding will support a new crossing of the canal and a rail trail and additional funding will be sought to create a new interpretive landscape surrounding the Cushwa Warehouse to bring the story of the industrial revolution along the canal to life for visitors of all ages.

The Aug. 8 event will also include a groundbreaking ceremony for construction of a new visitor center and park headquarters adjacent to the park in Williamsport.

New construction of the park headquarters and visitor center will begin in 2020 and is projected to be complete in late 2021.

The C&O Canal National Historical Park is open daily during daylight hours. The Williamsport Visitor Center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through November.

Most access to the park is free. Great Falls Entrance Station at the Great Falls Tavern Visitor Center in Potomac, Maryland, does collect an entrance fee of $15 per passenger vehicle or $7 for bicycle and on-foot traffic. America the Beautiful Passes and Every Kid in a Park passes may be purchased at this location. For more information about the park or the event, visit www.nps.gov/choh or follow the Chesapeake and Ohio National Historical Park on Facebook.

Contact Andrea Rose at arose@therecordherald.com or 717-762-2151