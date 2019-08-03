Hot, muggy days. Almost to the point that I don’t want to get out in the fields or woods. In stark contrast, my dogs are almost out of their minds with the hunting down time.

During the spring, when the young rabbits are still small, I don’t run my beagles. They are just too small to outrun the dogs. So, from April until August, Molly and Polly get daily walks and yard time.

When I do start running the beagles in August, I limit their time afield to the early morning to avoid heat-related problems. Those two dogs would run till they fell over if I let them. The labs, Maggie and Toby, get retrieving workouts, but once again, it’s not live game and they show their desire by chasing every bird they see around the house.

I have never run my dogs in any type of competition whether it be field trails or retrieving, but one of the pups from my last lab litter is having a ball with her owner participating in one of the fastest-growing canine sports in the country.

Melissa French of Independence Township and her year-old chocolate lab, Shania, compete in the sport of dock diving, perfect for the hot days of summer.

Dock diving as a competitive dog sport was started in 1997 at the Incredible Dog Challenge. Since then, the sport has grown to the point where there are several organizations that run dock diving competitions around the world with thousands of dogs competing.

Shania competes through the North American Diving Dogs organization.

According to its website, “Diving dogs is a canine sport in which dogs are enticed to run the length of a dock and leap as far out into the water as possible to compete for height or distance. They’re motivated to fly with a prized toy, which is thrown just out of reach in order to help them keep their momentum and get the best launch angle possible.”

This was the first year for Shania and French to compete.

“We competed in three competitions this year in the senior division. This is the middle division for dogs that jump 15 to 20 feet,” said French. "Her farthest jump so far is 17.4 feet, and she has made several qualifying jumps to move ahead in the sport.”

Dogs are classified by their jumping ability, with divisions ranging from zero to 10 feet and 24 feet and above. There is even a division for small house dogs called the Lap Class.

“Two days before we picked Shania up as a pup, I found out about dock diving through a friend who competed. I got to watch the sport at a dog show, and I just knew Shania had to do this,” said French. “Shania likes to jump. She gets so excited when she sees other dogs jump at the competitions.”

The required practice for the competitions is one way to beat the heat of summer.

“We train at our family camp on French Creek, where we practice off the bank,” said French. “She’ll jump and swim back until I’m tired!”

The North American Diving Dogs is open for all breeds and mixes, with divisions available so any size and age of dog can achieve excellence. For more information, check out its website, or better yet, attend the next competition this weekend in Canfield, Ohio.

Mike Barcaskey can be reached at mikebarcaskey@outlook.com.