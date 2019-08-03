Prints of the art on the Old Home Week badge are being offered for sale for the first time this year.

The limited edition signed and numbered prints depicting the springhouse at Ebbert Spring are being sold at Old Home Week headquarters on the northwest corner of Center Square.

Andy Barbuzanes did the sketch of the springhouse that is featured on the badge. The springhouse is being highlighted this year because the grand opening of Ebbert Spring Archaeological Preserve and Heritage Park will be celebrated during Old Home Week.

A project of The Archaeological Conservancy and its eastern regional director Andy Stout, a Greencastle native, it features walking trails through 10,000 years of history with interpretive kiosks on the property off U.S. 11 south of Greencastle.

The grand opening from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, will feature remarks by Stout; Thomas Ford, director, Bureau of Recreation and Conservation, PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources; Katie Hess, director, South Mountain Partnership; and Bonnie Shockey, president and CEO, Allison-Antrim Museum.

Proceeds from the sale of the prints will be split between the Old Home Week Association and Allison-Antrim Museum, which cares for the buildings at the Ebbert Spring property.

Two sizes of prints are available — 5-by-7 for $8 and 8-by-10 for $10. There are 200 of each available and when they are gone, they are gone.

"I have a feeling they are going to sell pretty quickly. This is the first time that prints will be available of what is on the OHW badge," according to Mandy Stottlemyer, who initiated the creation of the prints. "If the sale of these goes well, I would like prints that match the badge to be available every OHW from now on, starting a new tradition. These prints can become collectible just like the badges are for many people."

For more information, call headquarters at 223–205–7361.