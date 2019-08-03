Rarities often appear there including a whimbrel on July 27.

Two ruddy ducks were on Edinboro Lake Tuesday for a rare summer sighting. Two black-crowned night herons were at Presque Isle State Park on Wednesday. Shorebirds use Gull Point at Presque Isle as a resting and feeding site during their fall migration. Rarities often appear there including a whimbrel on July 27; up to seven whimbrels on Wednesday; a marbled godwit on Tuesday, and a stilt sandpiper on July 26 and 27 and again on July 30. Wildflowers in blossom include cardinal flower, white wood aster, Joe Pye weed, ironweed, butter and eggs, bull thistle, boneset, spotted knapweed, the pearl, meadowsweet, pickerelweed, lady's thumb and bur-reed.

— Jerry McWilliams