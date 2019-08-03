Brian J. Bowers, 31, pled guilty in May to two counts of first-degree armed robbery in exchange for the 14-year term.

Brian J. Bowers, 31, pleaded guilty in May to two counts of first-degree armed robbery in exchange for the 14-year term. He must serve 85% of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

Bowers was also ordered by Judge Gerard H. Breland to make restitution in the amount of $4,001.

“The dangerous, reckless actions of this defendant directly threatened those working in the store and put members of the public at risk,” Prosecutor Scott Coffina said. “This is a just result, and we will continue to pursue strong sentences for offenses of this nature.”

According to the prosecutor's office, Bowers first robbed the Lucky 7 Deli on Route 38 on Oct. 17, 2017, wearing a hooded sweatshirt that was pulled tightly around his head and face.

The prosecutor's office said Bowers approached the register, pulled out a silver revolver and demanded money, telling the clerk that he would be killed if he did not comply.

Two days later on Oct. 19, 2017, Bowers, who lived nearby on Marjoran Drive, entered the Lucky 7 Deli once again and robbed it at gunpoint.

He was arrested without incident in February 2018, the prosecutor's office said.