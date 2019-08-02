Police accuse him of setting a fire that destroyed landscaping equipment in June.

An Erie man accused of setting a fire that destroyed a landscaping trailer and its contents and caused other damage in early June waived his criminal case to court on Thursday.

Jeremy White, 19, waived to court felony counts of arson, causing or risking a catastrophe and criminal mischief at his preliminary hearing before Erie 3rd Ward District Judge Tom Carney. White is free on bail.

Erie police accuse White of intentionally setting a fire inside a landscaping trailer belonging to a business that was parked in the 2000 block of West 12th Street on the early morning of June 8. The fire destroyed the trailer and its contents, destroyed a neighboring trailer and caused some damage to an adjoining building, according to investigators.