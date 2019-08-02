The state announced the funding Thursday and represents a slight include over last year's allocation.

TRENTON — Burlington County will receive $10.2 million in state funds to improve roads and bridges, the fourth highest allocation in the state.

Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration on Thursday announced the distribution of $161 million in 2020 county transportation aid, funding which is largely generated through the state gas tax.

Burlington’s $10,219,162 grant is up slightly from last year’s $10,160,448. It also jumped one place from fifth highest allocation to fourth.

County spokesman Nicholas Gangemi said the funding is critical to keep infrastructure working for Burlington County residents.

"We are enthusiastic about the amount of funds we are receiving, and we appreciate the governor and his leadership" making infrastructure a priority, Gangemi said.

It's too early to say how the county will allocate the funding, according to Gangemi.

Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver on Thursday also said maintaining transportation infrastructure should be a priority of “the highest importance.”

“Governor Murphy and I look forward to continuing to find ways to ensure our travelers and residents can rely on safe and reliable roads and bridges without further burdening local taxpayers,” Oliver said in a news release.

New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti also emphasized that the grants allow for infrastructure improvement without a “burden” to local taxpayers.

“When people ask where does the money from the gas tax go, this is the answer: The majority of these funds go to local government to improve their roads and bridges without burdening local property taxpayers,” Gutierrez-Scaccetti said in the news release.

All purchasers of gasoline in New Jersey, including local taxpayers, must pay the state’s 41.4 cents per gallon tax. Murphy’s administration raised the tax by 4.3 cents per gallon last year and later this month will determine whether another increase is needed. State law mandates the tax be increased if it is failing to bring in enough money to pay for roads and rail projects.

New Jersey currently has the 11th highest gas tax in the nation, according to The Tax Foundation, a nonprofit.

County aid grants are based on population and road mileage, according to the state.

As of 2017, the most recent available data, Burlington County had 2,757 miles of public roadway, including federal, state, county and local roads. Only Monmouth, Ocean and Bergen counties have more, according to state data.

Individual counties will select which projects they choose to fund, but must submit the project proposals to the Department of Transportation before Dec. 1 for approval.