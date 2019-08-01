Here's your chance to ask the questions about Burlington County that you've always wanted answered. From the Burlington-Bristol Bridge to the far-stretching Pinelands, from traffic congestion to new businesses moving to town, we want to know what's on your mind.



Ask the BCT, invites you to let us know what topics you want covered. Submit a question about the county, its people, culture or about your community. We will notify you if we cover your topic of concern.