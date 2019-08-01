State and federal lawmakers have offered reaction to this news organization's investigative report, which highlighted potential chemical hazards near Bucks and Montgomery County military bases.

State and federal lawmakers offered a range of reactions to a recent investigative report highlighting potential chemical hazards near Bucks and Montgomery County military bases, with state Sen. Maria Collett calling the contents “deeply troubling” and U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey saying it raised “real concerns” about the impacts of chemical contamination here.

The report was the latest in this news organization's ongoing series on per- and polyfluoroalkyl subtances (PFAS), which are toxic chemicals that were found in dangerous amounts in the drinking water of at least 70,000 area residents over the past half decade. Although the chemicals have been used in a wide variety of products since their creation in the mid-20th century, it was their presence in military firefighting foams used at the former Naval Air Station-Joint Reserve Base Willow Grove in Horsham, the Naval Air Warfare Center Warminster, and the active Horsham Air Guard Station that led to the local contamination.

Over the past five years, the Navy and Air National Guard have spent upward of $60 million to filter and provide safe drinking water to local residents, and also conduct environmental investigations at the bases.

But actual cleanup of the chemicals from the environment has been limited and they continue to run off the local bases, leading some residents and environmental groups to warn they could potentially reach residents through other exposure routes, such as the consumption of fish from contaminated waterways, agriculture, or waste disposal.

Sunday’s report reviewed a wealth of internal Department of Defense and Navy documents that appeared to show officials are also aware of or notified of the hazards, but in some instances held off on asking regulators to take action or cited Navy policy to “fend off” public pressure. Of particular local interest were emails that showed a federal health agency had urged the Navy to study potential human hazards from contaminated fish consumption in area waterways, but that the Navy declined to ask the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to do so out of concern it could set a “precedent.”

The district of Collett, D-12, of Lower Gwynedd, encompasses all three bases. In an email, Collett said the investigation and documents “offer a deeply troubling peek behind the curtain at the magnitude of the negligence in the military’s handling this crisis.”

In particular, Collett said she was “disappointed” to read that an employee of the U.S. Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry wrote in an email that she had pushed for potential fish exposures to be studied but was met with “low interest” by the Department of Defense and Environmental Protection Agency.

“But I am not surprised,” Collett said. “Having sat in many meetings with representatives of the military, it’s become obvious their focus is more on mitigating liability than protecting against further risks to our community from ongoing exposure.”

Collett further said she believes the documents showed “front line” employees warned military higher-ups of potential dangers, but that the concerns were dismissed. She added she would continue pushing at the state level for legislation that would establish a formal drinking water limit for PFAS and declare them hazardous substances.

Fellow state Sen. Steve Santarsiero, D-10, of Lower Makefield, noted he and Collett have co-sponsored a bill that would expand the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s jurisdiction in “matters involving environmental crimes.”

“We need to do all we can to hold parties accountable for cleaning up the contamination they leave behind,” Santarsiero said.

Toomey, R-Allentown, said the “recent reporting in Bucks and Montgomery counties raises real concerns about the impact on residents and the environment.”

Toomey added that he and Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, had recently participated in a bipartisan PFAS agreement in a Senate military budget bill that would “provide greater transparency” regarding the location of potential PFAS contamination sites and also require the EPA to set a formal drinking water standard for the chemicals.

In a separate statement, Casey said the Sunday report provided “further evidence that there is much more to be done in the fight to rid our communities of PFAS contamination.”

He noted the recent formation of a PFAS Task Force by Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

“These are exactly the types of issues that the PFAS Task Force… should address,” Casey said. “I continue to push legislation and funding in the Senate that will advance research and remediation efforts for PFAS contamination.”

U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-1, of Middletown, spoke directly to the environmental exposure issue, noting that “EPA risk assessment protocol highlights the need to investigate multiple exposure pathways when determining possible health consequences for constituents.”

“I fully support the Department of Defense and EPA conducting further studies within our waterways and agricultural areas,” Fitzpatrick continued. "In order to completely understand the hazard this contaminant poses, we must demand comprehensive examinations that result in long-term solutions that are long overdue.”

The region’s state House delegation also voiced strong support for additional action. State Rep. Todd Stephens, R-151, of Horsham, has pushed for PFAS legislation for several years and has been critical of the military’s approach to cleaning PFAS from the environment.

“The Department of Defense and the EPA’s efforts to hide the facts about the health risks associated with consuming fish from affected waterways is reprehensible,” Stephens said. “Once again, I’ve asked the PADEP to step in to do the job the federal government, as the party responsible for the pollution, should be doing.”

Tom Murt, R-152, of Upper Moreland, chastised the federal government for "opting" not to look at PFAS in fish.

"That tells me the federal government is not taking this seriously; they need to step up," Murt said.

He added that he regularly drilled at Willow Grove during his service in the Army Reserve, and believes exposures to former personnel at the base should be evaluated.

"We've never gotten a survey or a blood sample," Murt said. "I find that totally unacceptable."

The district of Meghan Shroeder, R-29, of Buckingham, covers Warminster. Schroeder said the regional PFAS contamination is “troubling” and said it was “eye opening” to read email exchanges within the federal government on the issue. She said she had drafted legislation that would “put all information pertaining to PFAS … in one organized location for residents online,” including information on how to get blood and water testing.

“All issues with PFAS should be made open to the public,” Schroeder said. “We need to keeps residents informed and empowered.”

The district of state Rep. Todd Polinchok, R-144, of Chalfont, contains Warrington. Polinchock, a former Navy pilot who was stationed at Willow Grove, said he was “not happy with the progress being made” on local contamination.

“It is imperative that we in this area stick together to have a combined voice to ensure our water issues are remediated and that those who have been sickened should be made whole,” Polinchock said.