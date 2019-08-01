New Jersey residents will be able to celebrated Alice Paul Day on her birthday, Jan. 11, 2020, a century after the Mount Laurel native helped spearhead the passage of the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote.

MOUNT LAUREL — After years of hard work and struggle for the suffrage movement, Alice Paul finally saw the successful passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920, granting women the right to vote.

A century later, New Jerseyians will be able to celebrate Alice Paul Day on her birthday.

Gov. Phil Murphy recently signed a measure into law to designate Jan. 11 as “Alice Paul Day” in New Jersey. The measure was sponsored by Assemblywomen Carol Murphy, D-7th, Mount Laurel, Gabriela Mosquera, D-4th, of Blackwood, and and Nancy Pinkin, D-18th, East Brunswick.

“Alice Paul dedicated her life to advocating for the rights of future generations of women,” said Carol Murphy. “She saw injustice in the world and took action to correct it. We are closer to achieving equal rights for all because of the work of Alice Paul.”

The measure passed the Assembly in December, 79-0, and the Senate in May, 38-0.

The Alice Paul Institute was founded in Mount Laurel in 1984 as the Alice Paul Centennial Foundation, to commemorate the centennial of Alice Paul’s 1885 birth. Now it will be able to celebrate her birth with all of New Jersey.

“At the Alice Paul Institute we are excited to see Alice Paul get the recognition she so justly deserves,” said Lucienne Beard, the nonprofit's executive director. “She is a true example of how, with determination and commitment to an ideal, one person can make a difference. With her January 11 birthday being 'Alice Paul Day' more New Jerseyans will learn about Alice Paul and her important work for legal equality for all.”

Less than 4% of National Historic Landmarks commemorate the work of a woman, placing Paulsdale, Paul's historic home on Hooton Road, in the small group of historic sites that honor the legacy of significant women in American history, according to the API website.

Born to Quaker parents in Mount Laurel, Paul dedicated her life to the single cause of securing equal rights for women.

“Alice Paul was in the leading edge of the final fight that got the 19th amendment passed in 1920, and that was the amendment to the Constitution that finally granted women the ability to legally cast a vote,” said Krista Niles, API outreach and civic engagement director.

In the 1910s, Paul was a relentless advocate for the women’s suffrage movement, enduring extreme circumstances to fight for the rights of women.

She founded the National Women’s Party in 1913.

Paul and other suffragists were arrested and imprisoned while protesting outside the White House, where she was brutally beaten and forced to live in cold, unsanitary, rat-infested conditions.

When the public learned of her mistreatment, it demanded that she and the others be released. The awareness and support for the women’s suffrage movement raised by the event eventually led to the ratification of the 19th amendment.

"As we head into 2020, which will be the 100 anniversary of the 19th amendment being ratified ... she has a real story that's going to be told pretty much all over the country," said Niles.

Once the amendment was passed, Paul didn’t stop there. She went on to earn three law degrees and began fighting for women’s rights internationally.

Paul spent her entire life fighting for gender equality. Her next goal was to advance the Equal Rights Amendment, which would guarantee equal rights under the law regardless of sex. In 1943, the ERA was rewritten and dubbed the “Alice Paul Amendment,” though it was never ratified. Sexual discrimination was added to the clause to Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act after a successful coalition led by Paul.

Advocates are continuing Paul’s quest for equality, pushing for the passage of the “Alice Paul Amendment,” which lacked the support of three states in 1943.

The ERA coalition, based in Washington, D.C., is made up of different organizations, including the API, that are working together to get the amendment for gender equality passed.

"We are all actively working on promoting ratification, educating the public about why it's necessary for this amendment to be ratified, and also helping to connect the constituents with their representative leaders and state legislatures so that they can understand how they can best advocate for state legislatures to ratify the ERA," said Niles.

The Equal Rights Amendment would guarantee equal rights under the law regardless of sex and will give legal and lasting equal protections to both women and men under the United States Constitution. Paul continued to champion women’s rights and fight for the passage of the ERA until she died in 1977 in Moorestown.

"The significance of having a day dedicated to Alice Paul is her lifelong work for gender equality is both an opportunity for us to recognize her contributions and also an opportunity to recognize the contributions of many other women who have been leaders in Burlington County to create positive social change," said Niles. "Here at Paulsdale, we are a national historic landmark and it is just a small percentage of national historic sites that are dedicated to preserving and promoting the life and work of women. So, having one more day, having one more way to acknowledge the contributions of Alice, is an excellent way for Burlington County residents to honor her."