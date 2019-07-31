Residents on the public water system should see rates drop by about 50% soon as North Wales Water Authority and township officials finalize the agreement.

Warrington public water customers should start seeing a 50% drop in their rates soon after supervisors unanimously agreed to sell its water system to the North Wales Water Authority Tuesday.

The $17 million sale will lock rates at $3.60 per 1,000 gallons for the next three years, where rates are currently at $7.16 per 1,000 gallons, and puts a 10% rate hike cap in place for another three years.

Supervisor Chairman Fred Gaines added that the rates, requirements that North Wales absorb the township's water and sewer employees and other items of the agreement were the result of lengthy public input meetings since February.

"We haven’t negotiated anything away," Gaines said prior to the vote.

North Wales Executive Director Bob Bender said the authority plans to have customers moved over to the lower rates as soon as possible.

There's likely to be some staggered billing over the next month or so, but then the regular 90-day billing cycle at the $3.60 rate will be in place.

The township first received offers for its water and sewer systems from North Wales and Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority, respectively, near the beginning of the year.

Gaines said negotiations for a similar agreement with BCWSA was still in the works, but did not indicate how close those negotiations might be to finalizing an agreement.

About 20 people came to Tuesday's meeting in the township building at 852 Easton Road, but only a handful spoke or asked general questions about the sale.

Losing local control has been one of the most common concerns raised by residents over the the last 14 meetings supervisors have held to discuss the offers.

About half of Warrington was already supplied with North Wales water for years, but the recent PFAS contamination that has plagued several area towns spurred the township to buy all of its water from the authority.

The Environmental Protection Agency set a lifetime health advisory limit for the unregulated chemicals to 70 parts per trillion in 2016 which led to numerous wells in Warrington, Warminster and Horsham to be taken offline.

The contamination has been linked to the use of firefighting foams at three area military bases, and the township has been in ongoing litigation with the federal government for repayment of the added water purchases and other remediation expenses.

Warrington Township Manager Barry Luber echoed past statements Tuesday night that a sale to North Wales would not adversely affect that litigation.

Bender added North Wales will have an information section for new Warrington customers at its website at www.nwwater.com sometime in the next few days.