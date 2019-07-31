I just returned from another trip to Florida to visit my son Randy, his daughter, Brittany, and her daughters, Hailey, 10 and Zelda, 5. Family time is so precious, but I promise I won't bore you with stories of how my granddaughters are the smartest, sweetest, etc.

We were joined on a cruise to the Bahamas by my granddaughter Amber (my son Michael's daughter), her husband, Chris, and their two adorable children, Gabe, 4, and Evie, 2. It is really easy to cruise with little ones because there is daycare deluxe for them.

This was my second cruise, so I knew my way around a little bit. To me, the cruise is living like the rich and famous or as close to that as I'm going to get. In Nassau, Randy, Hailey and I took a carriage ride and it was a highlight. Our driver pointed out all the important places including the U.S. Embassy that is next to a McDonald's. On a building I read, "Hope is a weapon." It is worth thinking about. When my driver asked me where I was from and I said, "Pennsylvania," I was an instant celebrity. He looked at me with new respect.

"Yes! Pennsylvania! Our horses are from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. We get them at auction," he exclaimed proudly with a big smile.

Obviously those horses are my claim to fame in the Bahamas — and fine horses they were.

I have taken a dislike to backpacks. When we boarded the ship we had priority boarding so we could go straight to our rooms, but those who didn't and it felt like thousands, were crowded everywhere and almost all of them had on back pack. As they made their way through the boat, I was bumped from my neck to hip. I know it wasn't intentional just the crowded conditions until they could get into their rooms, but I think back packs could become lethal. They began to make me grumpy, so I went to my room before I declared war on back packs.

As for the life of the rich and famous, I was living it. In the more than a week I was gone I read four and half books and saw four movies, which is more movies than I watch in a year, ate fantastic food and had marvelous experiences. It was relaxing, it was fun, but a part of me missed working and doing things.

We were on the Carnival Liberty, which is a smaller ship, but there were 3,000 people and 900 crew members, so to me that is enormous. I marveled again how there is so much food available, and it is everything from fine dining to pizza. There is American food, breakfast buffet, lunch and dinner buffet, a Mongolian wok place, Mexican food, Guy Fieri's hamburgers and a lot of more. This cruise I didn't try to taste it all, I was far more sophisticated than on my first cruise when I was determined to taste everything. The crew on the ship prepared 20,000 meals a day so you know there was a whole lot of eating going on. My nemesis is the ice cream machines that are open 24/7. After a couple days I got me under control and didn't get ice cream every time I walked by an ice cream machine.

With my family being on a cruise is living the big life, and I enjoyed every single minute.

In Florida, I was in huge grocery stores with hundreds of choices that you work up an appetite just going up and down the aisles.

In the stores, on the cruise ship, in the airport there are all these thousands of people. I am always amazed at how many people there are and how everyone looks different. It is one of God's miracles that no one looks alike. Think about it. We just have eyes, nose, mouth, ears, and that's not a lot to work with, and yet everyone is different. People may look alike, but we always know the difference.

People on the ship, in the stores and airports are nice people, mainly friendly, but that is courtesy. We smile. We say "Good morning" or "good afternoon," but that is just acknowledging that they are there, not who they are.

Fortunately I was with my family, so I wasn't lonely or alone, but I saw thousands of people I didn't know. They are friendly, but they are not friends. I missed not knowing people; I missed the connection with people. The bottom line is I missed all of you.

The ideal cruise would be with my family and thousands of people from our area.