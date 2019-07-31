Trump is the choice of a distinct minority of the people ... a shrinking minority, and definitely not, nor ever could be, the choice of this person.

The Deplorable-in-Chief has so many shortcomings that there seems no singular place to begin my list of his demerits. He is not thoughtful or learned. He is not empathic. He is not democratic. He is congenitally, crassly and flamboyantly not truthful.

He is often just barely grammatical. He is demagogic. He is braggadocios. He is "deeply shallow." He is "sincerely hypocritical." He is one big Id soufflé floating on a bed of radioactive Ego remoulade, New York style.

These qualities and their degree of brazenness guarantee that Trump stands out from, although never above, all other U.S. presidents. He is a Pantomime President.

Any candidate, any president, in any party, who has the temerity to claim that he is the "only one" that can solve our problems, does not deserve our respect, and certainly not our vote.

My most painful bafflement is how and why so many see any value supporting him and excusing his endless spew of disinformation. This is the group he panders to, the polling sample that he manipulates in his Grand Guignol to keep Donald Trump first.

Even if you are sympathetic to certain ideas about tariffs and immigration control (I could be), the dishonest, disorderly and dysfunctional way they are carried out in this administration robs them of value and justification.

Chuck Hammersmith, Ellwood City