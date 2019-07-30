WAYNESBORO — In a continuing effort for transparency and open communication with the community, the Waynesboro Police Department has announced its first citizen's police academy.

The academy offers the opportunity for residents to gain a more comprehensive understanding of how the police department operates, its responsibilities, challenges and interactions.

The first class is scheduled for Sept. 17, with the academy running until Oct. 29. Classes will be held weekly on Tuesdays, beginning at 6 p.m. and will last roughly two hours.

"As a department, we have been working toward this academy for a while with various activities and programs," Waynesboro Police Chief James Sourbier IV said. "This is a culmination of those efforts. It will give citizens a more in-depth look at what the agency does and can be a real benefit to the community."

The academy will explore the criminal justice process and specialty fields, with sessions starting at Borough Hall. Sourbier explained there are intentions of classes being held at other locations to give participants a better understanding of how emergency services function.

Experts in certain fields have also agreed to lead lessons, providing a well-rounded curriculum.

"It's about transparency and the exchange of ideas with the community," Sourbier said. "This should give people a better idea of what we do, and hopefully dispel any misinterpretations."

Concepts such as investigations, deescalating situations and use of force will be covered, among several others, according to Sourbier.

With this being the first WPD academy, the number of participants will be capped at 20. There is no fee to participate, but the department does ask that applicants are able to commit to the full duration of each session.

All applicants must be 18 or older, fill out an application form and provide a valid identification card. A criminal history background check will be performed on all applicants, according to WPD.

Applications can be picked up at the police department, 57 E. Main St., or found on the WPD's Crimewatch website: franklin.crimewatchpa.com/waynesboropd

The deadline for applications is Aug. 30 at 4:30 p.m.

