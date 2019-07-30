Flagship Niagara League officials need 300 more volunteers to serve during the Tall Ships Erie festival Aug. 22-25.

About 350 volunteers are committed to serving during the four-day festival, which will feature at least 13 vessels and a return appearance by the World's Largest Rubber Duck.

"If we don't get those 300, we may not be able to do some of the things we want to," said Billy Sabatini, the Flagship Niagara League's executive director.

Volunteers are needed to staff ticket and information booths; sell programs; direct traffic; provide shuttle information; staff hydration stations; serve as attendants at each of the vessels that the public can tour; assist vendors, and help with setting up and cleaning up at evening festival receptions.

The U.S. Brig Niagara will lead the parade of sail into Presque Isle Bay on Aug. 22 from 4 to 6 p.m. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 23-25.

For volunteer information or to fill out a volunteer interest form, visit tallshipserie.org/getinvolved or call Sydnee Groenendaal, the Flagship Niagara League's operations manager, at 452-2744, ext. 216.

