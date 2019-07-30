The DEP issues a "draft denial" for the controversial proposal in Falls, but Elcon recently submitted a wealth of new materials to try and correct its application.

Elcon Recycling Services is continuing its push to build a controversial waste treatment facility in Falls, submitting revised application materials to state regulators on July 15.

But the effort also comes amidst another potential sign of trouble for Elcon, as the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection sent a new “technical deficiency” letter to the company on July 23 regarding a secondary application for an air quality permit.

Elcon is seeking to build a plant that would treat between 150,000 and 210,000 tons of chemical and pharmaceutical waste a year, on a 23-acre plot of land in the Keystone Industrial Port Complex, formerly the footprint of U.S. Steel. The proposal has been a hot topic in the region since first floated in 2015, with residents and environmental groups expressing a wide range of pollution and human health concerns, and the company saying the facility would use advanced technology to ensure it is operated safely.

After years of back-and-froth with the Pennsylvania DEP, the plan seemed to hit a significant setback when the DEP issued a draft “intent to deny” notice for the company’s primary application on May 15. The decision also came just a few weeks after the Falls Township Board of Supervisors voted to deny the company’s land development application. Elcon has since appealed that decision in the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas

“After a rigorous review of the application, supplemental materials submitted by the company, and input from the public, DEP will not approve this application in its current form,” DEP secretary Patrick McDonnell said of his agency’s review at the time.

But a mandatory public comment process left the door open for Elcon to try again, and the company submitted more than 200 pages of changes to its application on July 15, the last day for public comment. The response is detailed and technical, but it appears to try to correct some of the issues DEP highlighted in its draft denial.

For example, the DEP in May requested Elcon conduct quarterly groundwater sampling to “provide the best assurance of the earliest detection” of any spills, instead of only testing in the event of a spill, as Elcon had initially proposed. In its new materials, Elcon appears to state it would sample quarterly with no argument.

The DEP had also wanted clarification of whether the facility would accept wastes contaminated with polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), toxic chemicals that are often found in electrical equipment. Elcon responded that it “will not accept waste streams containing oil from electrical equipment, motors, or hydraulic systems in use prior to 1979.”

“If the generator cannot verify the absence of PCBs,” the response continued, “the generator must submit an analysis from a Pennsylvania-certified laboratory documenting that PCBs are not present, prior to acceptance.”

Whether the company’s newest submission will appease the DEP remains to be seen. Virginia Cain, DEP’s regional spokeswoman, said the department is still reviewing it. The DEP will also have to take into account all other public comments submitted, and there’s no estimate for how long it will take.

“We’re still working through the comments as part of the review,” Cain said, adding that the department hasn’t tallied how many comments were submitted.

Joel Bolstein, an attorney with the Warrington offices of Fox Rothschild, which is representing Elcon, said the company believes it will make the grade.

“Elcon believes its response fully addressed all of the deficiencies, and it believes its application not only complies with all of the applicable regulations, but goes beyond what is required and provides numerous enhancements that address the concerns expressed in public meetings,” Bolstein wrote in an email Tuesday.

Elcon will have to repeat the effort for a separate part of its application process, after DEP on July 23 sent a letter pointing out issues with its air quality application.

The deficiency letter pointed out 15 issues with the application, including questions about how estimated emissions were calculated, how the facility will verify combustion of gases such as carbon monoxide, and a diagram of “fugitive emissions,” which are gases that escape uncontrolled through the treatment process.

The DEP also said that some parts of the application were submitted in Hebrew and asked they be translated to English; Elcon is based in Israel. Other parts were “difficult to read,” making it “difficult to understand the treatment process,” the DEP wrote.

The DEP also said it had trouble replicating the company’s calculated emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx), a primary air pollutant regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency. The company had calculated 23.40 tons per year, while the DEP came up with 30.77 tons per year, which would move the facility into a “major” emissions category, the DEP stated.

“DEP requests … a more detailed and in-depth analysis on how the NOx emission rates were determined and (how) the NOx emissions will be monitored, calculated, and recorded and remain below the major source threshold,” the DEP wrote.

Bolstein said the company only recently received the letter but plans to address the issues.

“(Elcon) plans to fully address all of the technical deficiencies and submit a very detailed and thorough response,” Bolstein said.

Elcon also has a third application before the DEP regarding stormwater permits. That application is still under review, Cain said.

In addition to its applications before the DEP and Falls Township, Elcon also previously submitted applications to the Delaware River Basin Commission, an inter-state regulatory agency tasked with overseeing the Delaware River watershed. Spokesman Peter Eschbach said Elcon originally submitted a wastewater discharge permit to the DRBC, then withdrew it, submitted a wastewater importation permit, and recently withdrew that as well.

“We continue to watch what they are doing, and coordinate with PADEP on the issue,” Eschbach said in an email. “Should it be necessary, Elcon can resubmit an application in the future.”

Asked about the DRBC, Bolstein said Elcon withdrew its applications after determining the commission had no regulatory jurisdiction over the plant.

“Since the facility is now designed to have no wastewater discharging into the Delaware River, there really is no basis for the DRBC to have any regulatory authority over the proposed facility,” Bolstein said.

Bolstein further said that the EPA has delegated its authority to regulate hazardous waste under the federal Resource Conversation and Recovery Act to the states, and not to the DRBC.

“The DRBC has no authorization from the federal government to regulate the treatment of liquid hazardous waste at a facility like Elcon’s proposed facility,” Bolstein said.