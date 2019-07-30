What is FOREST BATHING? This short article covers a new to the USA idea imported from Japan that is based upon our bodies natural tendency to let nature calm and heal our bodies. I hope you read and enjoy the ideas and fun they bing to nature.

We all understand that merely being out in nature makes us feel better. This has been known for ages. Nature eases our stress and worries, helps us to relax and think more clearly. Why is this?

Well, it could be the sunlight playing through the leaves, the fresh, clean air, the sounds, or at still other times it’s merely the silence of the forest. Maybe even, it could be the scent of the trees, flowers, and plants along our paths. Many friends have told me that merely being in nature helps ease their stress and allows them to relax, plus it also seems to make them think more clearly.

However, what are these leading factors about nature that are always hard for most of us to put into words? What about nature makes us feel this way? For example, when was the last time you strolled in the woods, or walked through a forest and experienced the beauty and quiet of nature? Did you get to Presque Isle last fall and see its brilliant color and the waterfowl migration? Think back about your previous laid-back trip to Presque Isle. I know just being in nature can restore my mood and make a hard day turn to a beautiful day in a matter of one to two hours.

When was the last time you spent hour upon hour looking at some form of the screen? How many times did you check your smartphone? Many of us sit in an air-conditioned or heated office and never even notice the weather. When we leave work, we hop into our heated or air-conditioned car to drive home.

Maybe, you EVEN missed that spring had arrived. A friend commented to me in December; he was so busy at work that he missed Fall last year entirely. He said he never noticed when the leaves turned. That is sad.

In Japan, they practice “shin-yoku.” In Japanese Shinrin means forest, yoku means bath. So “shun-yoku” means bathing in the forest and its atmosphere. This is not exercise as you, and I know it. It is merely being in nature. We absorb in our being the benefits of our experiences through our senses of sight, sound, taste, smell, and touch. Outside is where we can smell the woods, flowers, taste the fresh air, see the changing colors of nature, hear the sounds of the changing weather, the birds and animals, and finally feel the breezes or lack of moving air. This is where the world comes alive.

In Japan, a large portion of the population now has learned to practice “shun-yoku” regularly. Part of the reason for this is that the country is small, by land area, island and hence is very densely populated in the large cities of the country. An example of the overcrowding is Tokyo, where 11.8 million passengers daily ride the subway each morning. Japan is a nation of large cities where 80% of the population of the whole country live in cities.

Are more or fewer people turning to nature here in the United States? The answer to this is a definite MAYBE. In the United States, forest bathing has become one of the new trendy activities that retreats, and resorts are busy adding to their menu of services. However, you and I do not need to find and pay significant fees for, a retreat or resort to begin to practice forest bathing and all its main benefits. In the United States today it seems to look like more of a fad. The media has somewhat been guilty of clouding the waters by tying it to “mindfulness” practices such as meditation and yoga. Unlike these, forest bathing focuses on relaxation and peaceful thoughts.

What we can do is find a well-maintained park or woods with fresh air, gently sloping paths, and hopefully some distance from the noise of traffic and crowds. (Do Presque Isle State Park, Scott Park, Asbury Woods, or Erie Bluffs State Park sound familiar?) Then find your walking shoes and walk quietly and calmly, stay off your phone, and begin to pay attention to the sights and sounds around you. It would be best if you tried to be quiet as you walk so that you might see and enjoy the wildlife that is almost always present. Soak it all in so when you are back at home or work, you can call up the memories of the peace and quiet of nature.

However, isn’t this just hiking? Yes and No. It’s sort of hiking, in that you are walking in nature. However, unlike hiking, you are not exerting much energy because you should be walking calmly, slowly, aimlessly, and quietly. Instead, as you walk and you concentrate on sensory input and letting all other thoughts go.

Yes, you should stop and look at things, touch them, hear them, smell them, and with practiced care, you may be able to taste them. Your goal here is to observe a relaxing environment to calm down and relax. Looking at the colors and patterns, you see in the forests and breathing deeply will give your mind and body time to slow down and relax. It is amazing how the shades of blue and green, the colors of the forest and sky, are the most relaxing on all of us. Science has proven that nature’s patterns help stop thoughts spinning in our heads.

Have YOU tried forest bathing? Walking in the woods has measurable health benefits, and to learn a little more about them go online to “9 Benefits of Forest Bathing & Why.” You need to try it at Mamanatural.com/forest-bathing.

See you on the park!!

Gene Ware is a published author of 8 books and is on the board of the Presque Isle Light Station, and past Chairman of the board of the Tom Ridge Center Foundation, and the Presque Isle Partnership. He is also a goerie.com contributing writer. Send questions and comments to ware906@gmail.com.