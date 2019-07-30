Old Home Week is bringing out the talents of established artists and neophytes alike.

The first Old Home Week Paint in the Park is planned; a Greencastle native's prints will be displayed and sold at Old Home Week Headquarters for the benefit of the Old Home Week Association; four artists are having an Old Home Week show at a local studio; and Chuck Charpiat's "Greencastle Fun Flower" will be found at Sunnyway Foods.

Greencastle's 40th Triennial Old Home Week celebration begins this Saturday, Aug. 3, and continues through Saturday, Aug. 10.

Paint in the Park

Paint in the Park event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Jerome R. King Playground.

Participants can release their inner artist and paint a Greencastle scene. Just like paint nights, they will be guided to complete their painting. No artistic ability is needed.

Limited spaces are available and preregistration is requested at:

oldhomeweek.org

A $10 donation to the Old Home Week Association and an Old Home Week badge are required.

'Off the Beaten Path'

Three new prints among what Jody Edwards Karantonis calls "Greencastle, Pennsylvania, 'Off the Beaten Path Paintings and Recollections" are joining some of her earlier works.

She grew up on Spring Grove Avenue in Greencastle, where her parents, George W. and Thelma (Walck) Edwards operated the Edwards Hatchery and Poultry Farm.

Karantonis graduated with the Greencastle-Antrim High School Class of 1963 and from Shepherd College with majors in physical education and art education.

After retiring from teaching, she studied with artists Rita Cooper, Melissa Shatto and John Brandon Sills at the Zoll Studio of Fine Art. She is a member of the Harford Artist Association and a signature member of the Baltimore Water Color Society.

Karantonis paints in both watercolor and oil. Her favorite subjects are the rural landscapes she loves and portraits of her favorite people and animals. She and her husband live in Harford County, Maryland.

Her descriptions of new prints for Old Home Week this year:

“A Time Past”

The lane extends along the back lots of a number of homes that face East Baltimore Street. When I was a child the lane was a shortcut used by pedestrians and connected to the Antrim Church Road. My grandmother and her sister would walk their little dog on this path, and it is also where I rode my horse to destinations east of town.

The lane is presently somewhat obscured and has been pretty much absorbed into the backyards of the existing homes. Along the lane there is a garage type carriage barn that is the subject of my painting. For several years my brother has observed turkey vultures nesting in a high opening at the back of the same little barn. The faded colonial flag and nearly washed out Victorian lady silhouette painted on the little structure is what initially caught my eye. This can be seen from East Baltimore Street just east of the town limit. For me it is somewhat nostalgic to walk or drive through the alleys and lanes in Greencastle and observe the little converted barns of “a time past.”

“The Wagon”

The wagon appeared one day in our field in 1952 or 1953 when I was about 7 or 8 years old. We simply woke up one morning and there it was. Actually, it was the frame or skeleton of a wagon that was meant to accommodate two to four horses.

All of the kids on Spring Grove Avenue were enamored with this new mode of transportation. My brother, Les, would orchestrate the hard push up East Madison Street extended. It took three or four strong kids to push the wagon adjacent to our hatchery building at the crest of the hill. Several of us would sit on the open frame and another would give a push start and then jump aboard. A strong kid was already in front (usually my brother Les or Jack Evans) guiding the wagon with feet on the shaft mechanism. As it gathered speed, the metal rimmed wheels ground into the macadam making a very loud rumble. It was then guided into the embankment at the bottom of the extended street. The wagon did not have brakes, so it was imperative to turn it before heading down Madison Street. What a noisy sight to behold! I would imagine it could continue rumbling with kids aboard until it reached the highline underpass.

Once when I was about 10, and felt the need to do some busy work, I painted the wagon pink with leftover paint from my bedroom walls. It certainly did not improve the appearance of our dear wagon, but the activity definitely kept me occupied for a number of days.

I also recall my brother and his friends using the wagon for their bandstand, topped with boys playing trombone, trumpets and coronet. The boys would also occasionally take the wagon apart, separating the front wheels from the back to make an awesome cannon.

One sad day, after a number of years, our wagon was gone. It had disappeared from our field without a trace. The disappearance of our wagon was as strange as its appearance years earlier. The wagon had provided us with lots of creative play, and perhaps somewhat dangerous fun witnessed by our collective parents. Maybe that is why it vanished, but we will never know for sure. The mystery of the wagon in our field has become simply a fond memory of my youth, and a mere recollection of carefree childhood days growing up in Greencastle, Pennsylvania.

“Belgian Beauties”

A few years ago, our family was enjoying a perfectly beautiful autumn outing, picking apples and selecting the perfect pumpkins for porches and yards. A pair of Belgian draft horses pulled the wagon that carried us to a large pumpkin patch. One of the horses was consistently calm, while the other tossed his head for the duration of the trek to the field. The teenage driver of the team seemed somewhat unconcerned with the noggin nodder, but would occasionally holler, “Jake quit!” Jake would stop momentarily, but was soon back to his usual bit chomping and crazy head tossing. The calm horse actually appeared disgusted or perhaps bored with the show off by her side. The horses were a great example of yin and yang.

When I observed these lovely creatures, I was reminded of the “Belgian Beauties” owned by the Lindsay family on McDowell Road in Greencastle. Charlie Lindsay would drive his “well-behaved” teams of four to six horses, and I always looked forward to seeing the magnificent giants in parades and other exhibitions. As a horse lover, for me they were indeed a welcome addition to any event.

Other prints in the recollection include "The Green Castle," the Myers and Fitz building; "Martin's Mill Bridge" from the inside out; Moss Spring; "Root Cellar at Canebrake"; "Mom's Garden"; the Highline; and personal pieces.

Four fine artists

Four fine artists who have all studied under Dennis Blalock will show their work, mainly oil paintings, at Eliane Ambrose Studio and Atelier, 763 Joy Drive, Greencastle. The studio will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, to Friday, Aug. 9. Each day, one visitor will be given a print of Jerome R. King Playground.

"Painting for all four artists is like breathing, their love and passion show in their creations," Ambrose said. They use a variety of subjects and styles, from realist to impressionist to abstract.

The artists are:

John Tresselt: Oil painter, bonsai artist and philosopher from Central Pennsylvania. Deborah Kallgreen: A realist and contemporary painter, the Maryland native says painting is a gift from God to be used to glorify Him and brings his presence to people. Elizabet Stacy Hurley: The artist who lives in Hagerstown was born in Iceland. She works with a variety of styles and subjects and her pieces are shown in both the United States and Iceland. Eliane Ambrose: An oil painter and poet. As an impressionist, she works from nature and her imagination. Her works is in many homes in the U.S. and her native France and God and nature are her inspiration.

For more information, call 717-597-8135.

'Greencastle Fun Flower'

Chuck Charpiat will once again be bringing some sunshine and humor to Old Home Week with the triennial Old Home Week showing of the "Greencastle Fun Flower."

The 'Fun Flower' pops up at a different location every three years and this year will be blooming at Sunnyway Foods.

Charpiat created the 3-D piece specifically for Old Home Week and it has a unique composition: the petals are his old socks, the florets are party toothpicks; the face is carved Styrofoam; the winking eyelashes are broom straws; the stalk is a belt; a rope is used for the stems; fabric and hair form the leaves; and the frame is barn siding.

"Lights were added for fun and enlightening," he said.