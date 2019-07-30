ELLWOOD CITY — The American Red Cross will address an emergency blood shortage with two blood drives later this month. All donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email.

The first is from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Aug. 13 at Christ Presbyterian Church, 325 Spring Ave., Ellwood City, and another is from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Darlington Township Municipal Building, 3590 Darlington Road.

Eligible donors with all types of blood are needed, especially those with O negative, A negative and B negative. A blood donor app is available by texting BLOODAPP to 90999. The app tracks health statistics and donor record. RAPIDPASS — an online donor prereading and health history — is also available. Appointments are strongly suggested and are taken first.

Information is available online at www.redcrossblood.org or by calling 800-733-2767 or 724-775-9700.