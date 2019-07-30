FINDLAY TWP. — Amazon will invest more than $30 million in a new center in Findlay Township that could create at least 800 jobs, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday.

“It’s a great win any time a business comes in and pledges to create 800 new jobs,” Wolf said in a statement. “This is a significant investment for Pennsylvania, and I applaud Amazon for selecting our commonwealth as the location for this facility.”

Amazon’s plan calls for a 1 million-square-foot distribution facility to be built near Interstate 576 at the Chapman Westport Business Park that will be constructed by the Hillwood Group and Chapman Properties. The 800 full-time jobs will offer a starting wage of $15 an hour.

Wolf’s statement said Amazon received a $1.6 million proposal in job-creation tax credits through the state Department of Community and Economic Development. The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, which works with companies locating or expanding in the state, the Pittsburgh Regional Alliance and Allegheny County.

“We appreciate the ongoing partnership with Amazon that was begun years ago. Their continued expansion in this region is more evidence that the eco-district of logistics, warehousing and manufacturing in the airport corridor is starting to gain momentum,” said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

“Amazon’s decision also reflects their continued confidence in this county’s, this region’s and this state’s economy,” Fitzgerald said. “The county, Port Authority, and airport authority are proud to continue working with so many partners to show that this region is a good place to do business. This is great news for our region.”

Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment, said, “For nearly a decade, the Keystone State has been key to Amazon’s ability to serve our incredible customers and provide great selection and super-fast shipping speeds across the Northeast and Midwest regions of the U.S.”

According to the governor’s statement, Amazon already employs about 10,000 full-time employees in Pennsylvania and has invested more than $8.5 billion in the state since 2010.