An Erie man accused of making up a story about being kidnapped in March and wanted for failing to appear in court in May was apprehended by Pennsylvania State Police troopers in a traffic stop in Summit Township on Sunday.

Jacob B. Rhines, 23, was in the Erie County Prison on $25,000 bond Monday following his arraignment Sunday night by Erie 6th Ward District Judge Timothy Beveridge on misdemeanor counts of false alarms to agencies of public safety, criminal coercion, false reports and disorderly conduct.

Erie police filed the charges on April 3 in an investigation into a reported kidnapping in the city on March 31. It was initially reported to police that Rhines was abducted by another man and was being held against his will while the accused kidnapper contacted Rhines' fiancee and demanded money. The woman reported the kidnapping to Erie police, and officers went to a westside gas station where she was to meet the kidnapper and took the suspect into custody.

Rhines and the accused kidnapper were both interviewed by police before the charges were filed against the suspect, a 29-year-old Erie man. He was charged with offenses including a felony count of kidnapping and was placed in the Erie County Prison on $200,000 bond. But the charges were withdrawn a few days later, and Rhines was charged after investigators said new evidence gathered in the investigation led them to accuse Rhines of making up the kidnapping story.

The new evidence included information gathered in more interviews as well as a second interview with Rhines, police reported at the time. During the interview, Rhines admitted to setting up the phony kidnapping and having messages sent to his fiancee, according to information in his criminal complaint.

Rhines was charged by summons in the case and was scheduled to appear before Erie 5th Ward District Judge Paul Bizzarro for his preliminary hearing on May 24. A bench warrant was issued for him after he failed to appear for the hearing.

Rhines was apprehended by state police troopers during a traffic stop in Summit Township on Sunday morning and he was turned over to Erie police, city police reported on Monday morning.

