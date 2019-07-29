Profession: Intellectual property lawyer

Q- What is the most rewarding part of your job?

A- "I've gotten a really great opportunity to help American inventors protect their ideas, particularity from foreign competition, it's pretty exciting."

Q- Where do you see yourself five years from now?

A- "Certainly in Waynesboro, Waynesboro is home and will always be home. Types of law come and go and may likely change. My background is in criminal and civil litigation, it kind of bridges back and forth."

Q- If you could pinpoint a key memory growing up that directed you in your current career, what would it be?

A- "Probably the key moment that steered my path would be my involvement in Rotary as a kid. My mom and dad were both Rotarians and my dad would bring me along to service projects where I got to be around him and that put me around a lot of professional adults where I got a lot of good mentoring. Both of them inspired my interest in community service."

Q- When you are not working, what do you enjoy doing?

A- "Really the heavy amount of my time the last couple of years outside of my day job as an intellectual property lawyer has been doing pro bono work as a lawyer."

Q- What is something people usually don't know about you?

A- "I am a certified open water scuba diver. I learned to dive in Fiji and dove the Great Barrier Reef on my first solo dive and have continued to do it since."