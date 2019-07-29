It's time for the county's community college discussion to cut through politics.

It's evident from the many billboards suddenly lining Erie County roadways that Warren-based Northern Pennsylvania Regional College has rolled out an aggressive marketing campaign to boost its enrollment here.

But NPRC officials might have just missed a golden opportunity to connect with the Erie community and defend themselves against critics and naysayers. Many of the longtime proponents of a standalone Erie County community college are, at best, skeptics of the NPRC and Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper's proposal to partner with it.

Dahlkemper's administration engaged NPRC officials in talks in late 2018, evidently fearful that the county's own application for a stand-alone community college, pending before the State Board of Education for two years, won't move forward. As Gary Lee, director of administration for Dahlkemper, said Wednesday night, "all indications from Harrisburg" are that it won't happen, and the county now has to "deal with reality," which "requires us to explore a partnership with the NPRC."

That proposed partnership would require the county to obtain a facility, which would house hands-on workforce training courses, and lease it to the NPRC, which covers a nine-county region and provides distance learning courses. An agreement between Dahlkemper's administration and the NPRC sets the general framework for the collaboration.

A majority of Erie County Council members aren't satisfied with the pact. At a caucus meeting on July 18, council members Andre Horton and Fiore Leone said Erie County doesn't get anything from it, while Carl Anderson and Kathy Fatica said they need answers to several questions before they can proceed.

Anderson had hoped that NPRC officials would attend public hearings on July 17 and Wednesday to respond to such inquiries. Dahlkemper's administration has had several months to "deal with reality." The rest of the community, including members of council, have not.

Public hearings could have gone a long way toward easing tensions and assuring citizens the county has a partner that's working in good faith.

Instead, NPRC officials declined to show up.

The NPRC has cited guidelines from the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, the agency from which the NPRC is seeking accreditation. Those guidelines warn against political interference and the threat it can have on an educational institution's "freedom and effectiveness."

"Direct intervention by elected or appointed officials, political parties, or pressure groups in the selection of faculty, the determination of curricula, textbooks, course content, or in admissions or retention policies, injects factors which are often inimical to the fulfillment of an institution's mission."

It's an interesting position for NPRC officials to take considering the political influence of state Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati, one of NPRC's founders. Scarnati's influence likely played a role in the creation and formation of the NPRC, and it has undoubtedly played a role in stalling Erie County's bid for a community college.

Perhaps skipping the public hearings and citing such guidelines is the NPRC's way of saying that it's going to be the final arbiter in any collaboration with Erie County.

Whatever the case, it does little to explain why the NPRC would squander a golden opportunity to meet with Erie County residents in open, public hearings. Many of those residents have long been proponents of community college education in Erie County. Whether the county partners with the NPRC or not, it's these residents, not local politicians, who might be best positioned to determine NPRC's success in Erie County. They know the community's educational needs better than anyone. Their voices deserve to be heard.

If the NPRC wants to turn critics into converts and sell the public what it's offering, it will have to do better than billboards.

Erie Times-News staff writers share their views from behind the scenes, stories and bylines. Matthew Rink can be reached at 870-1884. Send email to mrink@timesnews.com.