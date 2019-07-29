A James Buchanan High School track and field coach has been charged with corruption of minors and admitted to participating in inappropriate Snapchat exchanges with students.

Pennsylvania State Police were contacted in March regarding Jason Cotton, 36, of Mercersburg and the messages that had been going on for several months. Snapchat is a multimedia messaging app used on cell phones.

School administrators were notified by several participating students who said "they were offended by topics being discussed in on-going conversations," according to charging documents filed in the office of Magisterial District Judge Jody Eyer.

Cotton sent "sexually explicit, racist and other morally corruptible memes and messages to multiple juvenile students of James Buchanan High School and encouraged the students to participate in the same behavior," the affidavit of probable cause says. The chats contained references to sexual behavior, drugs, underage drinking and racism, and also implied two fellow coaches were "engaging in a sexual relationship outside of their respective marriages," according to police.

"One of the memes sent by Cotton to the students was an unidentified shirtless adult male on the beach holding what appears to be a beer in his hand and two nude juveniles in the background that appear to be engaging in sexual activity," the documents say. The caption was "Found an old pic of my uncle joe ... That's me playing in the background."

Police also saw a message from Cotton to students that no screenshots were allowed or they would be banned from the group.

When Cotton was interviewed by police, he admitted sending the memes and messages was wrong and his participating in the group chats was a "lack of judgment."

His preliminary hearing before Eyer is scheduled for Sept. 3.