PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP — The company that said its proposed warehouse would bring jobs to the area has faced multiple employment violations in recent years, including those filed after the near-fatal electrocution of an employee.

Seldat Distribution Inc., an international supply-chain company, has proposed building a 509,000-square-foot facility on 29 acres inside the redevelopment area on South Pemberton Road, according to the township.

The warehouse would be a hub for the distribution of products to retail outlets, and could bring 100-150 jobs to the region, the company’s attorneys said last week.

But the quality of those jobs has been called into question by Craig Garcia, a labor-rights activist.

Garcia expressed those concerns in an email to Mayor David Patriarca on Tuesday.

“Seldat appears to have a long history of misclassifying its warehouse workers as independent contractors, and thus failing to pay taxes on their work and leaving the workers to pay heavy taxes on low wages,” said Garcia, director of worker organizing at Make the Road NJ. The company also has had issues “related to wage and hour claims” and has a “problematic workplace health and safety” record, he said.

Records show the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development has filed multiple violations. The company also faces a number of lawsuits for its employment practices. The company has denied the claims in the lawsuits.

Department of Labor records show employment complaints about unpaid wages and minimum-wage violations going back to 2013. Those complaints resulted in payments and fees of more than $16,000.

Perhaps the most dramatic and public employment incident occurred in 2014, when a worker at a South Brunswick Seldat Distribution warehouse was nearly electrocuted.

First responders found the man unconscious when they arrived, but were able to resuscitate him.

When company CEO Daniel Dadoun was questioned about the incident he told police the man had suffered a heart attack. Later, though, he admitted, the near-fatal electrocution was caused by wiring in the facility, and was charged with obstructing justice

Seldat also was charged $52,000 in fines by the South Brunswick Fire Marshal.

A follow-up investigation by the Occupational Safety Hazard Agency revealed 10 serious violations for deficiencies related to fire extinguishers, exits and wiring. These findings resulted in the agency proposing $63,000 in penalties.

Federal and state court records show the company continues to face legal woes.

In January, a former employee based in Perth Amboy sued the company for alleged sexual harassment and hostile working environment. The female employee alleged in court documents that during her 2018 employment with the company her boss sexually assaulted her in a secluded area of a warehouse. The company denied they bore responsibility for any alleged assault, court documents show.

In an ongoing whistle blower case in Middlesex County, Gloria Pagan, another former employee, alleges she was fired after raising concerns to upper management that the company’s hiring practices were “point-blank illegal” and informing them she planned to take her concerns to the police.

The manager said the company was systemically using undocumented employees and covering it up by skipping certain employment forms, using other people’s social security numbers for the employees and knowingly allowing some employees to work under fake names, according to the complaint filed in Middlesex Superior Court in 2017.

The company used a staffing agency as a “sham” to treat more than 100 employees as independent contractors, thus avoiding local, state and federal withholding requirements as well as minimum wage and overtime laws, Pagan alleged in court documents.

The company denied the charges. The case is to go to trial Sept. 23.

In a federal court case, five former employees allege the company retaliated against them after they complained about the company’s employment practices to the Department of Labor. Four were fired, one left voluntarily. The company also denied the charges in this case.

In Pemberton Township, should Seldat receive the necessary approvals, construction would begin as soon as possible and could be completed by the end of this year, the company said.

A discussion of the warehouse at Tuesday's Planning Board meeting was continued to Aug. 1.

Patriarca could not be reached for comment. Attorneys for Seldat did not provide a statement when reached for comment over three days last week.