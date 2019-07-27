Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Music in the Vineyards: 5 to 9 p.m. Penn Shore Winery and Vineyards, 10225 East Lake Road, North East. Familiar Spirit will play. The new kitchen features new menus weekly. Admission and parking are free, and wines available for purchase by the glass, bottle and slushie. Local beers are also available. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. No outside beverages permitted. 725-8688.

Street Fair: 6 p.m. Lake City Presbyterian Church, 10088 Seeley St., Lake City. Live music from Tom Beam, gift drawings, bake sale, Smith's hot dogs, sundaes and free popcorn. 774-8216.

Cat Cafe at Erie Animal Network: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Erie Animal Network, 1158 W. 26th St. Stop by to relax with a cup of coffee, have a snack and play with adorable and adoptable cats and kittens. Free WiFi available for all devices. Takes place final Saturday of each month. 790-5531.