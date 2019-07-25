Marcus A. Gibbs is also accused of fatally shooting a man in Austin on July 18.

Debra Wall has waited months for word that the man Erie police accuse of fatally shooting her daughter in November was finally caught.

The answer came on Thursday.

As 32-year-old Marcus A. Gibbs sat in the Travis County, Texas, Jail in Austin, facing a murder warrant in a fatal shooting in that city on July 18 and facing homicide and other charges in 32-year-old Selena Wall's death when he eventually returns to Erie, Debra Wall talked about being glad for Texas. She also wondered aloud if Gibbs, who had once dated her daughter, would have ever been apprehended had it not been for the efforts of authorities in Austin who followed up on tips to locate and apprehend Gibbs at a residence there on Wednesday night.

"I'm glad he's done and caught and I hope he gets what he deserves, for both families," Wall said of her family and of the family of 22-year-old Austin resident Alexander J. Morgan Jr., whom Gibbs is accused of fatally shooting on Thursday.

Gibbs had been on the run from Erie police since Nov. 18, when he was initially charged with a felony count of attempted homicide on allegations of shooting Selena Wall multiple times in her upstairs apartment at 924 Hess Ave. The charge was withdrawn and new charges, including criminal homicide, were filed against him on Nov. 21 after Wall died of her injuries two days after the shooting.

Erie police and the U.S. Marshals Service had searched without success locations in Erie where he was reportedly spotted. Authorities also searched for Gibbs in Florida after the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office posted a notice on Jan. 30 that Gibbs might have been seen in or around Fort Pierce, Florida.

Debra Wall said a team of people supporting her following the shooting had given Erie police some tips, but "they sort of let him get away out of Erie." She said the team also spread the word about the shooting and the search for Gibbs by showing his photograph and by putting information on Facebook, "and that all helped and it all played out."

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny said Thursday that the Erie police representative on the U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force had received information that Gibbs might be in Texas and the officer forwarded it to authorities in Texas several weeks ago. The U.S. Marshals in Texas were following up on the lead when Morgan was shot, Spizarny said.

"It's sad another life had to be taken while this individual was on the run, but we remain committed to arresting criminals as soon as we can," Spizarny said.

The Austin Police Department learned of Morgan's shooting when officers were called to the Rare Apartments in Austin to investigate a report of shots fired on the late evening of July 18. Emergency responders found Morgan with multiple gunshot wounds and he was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brain dead on Sunday, according to Austin police.

Police announced on Wednesday that they had identified Gibbs as a suspect in Morgan's shooting. Witnesses told investigators that two men had gone to an apartment Gibbs had in Austin to collect a drug debt from Morgan and Gibbs became upset with Morgan for bringing his drug problems to the apartment. The two men argued before Gibbs shot Morgan multiple times, an Austin police officer said during a news conference Wednesday.

Investigators in Austin followed up on tips that led them to 304 Masterson Pass in the city on Wednesday night. Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force took Gibbs into custody from the residence without incident, Austin police reported on Thursday.

It's unknown how long Gibbs had been in Texas. Also unknown Thursday is when he might return to Erie to face the charges in Selena Wall's death.

