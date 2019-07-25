At a meeting Wednesday night, city commissioners provided new information on their efforts to sample for lead in the town following another EPA exceedance.

BORDENTOWN CITY — The city commissioners held a brief meeting Wednesday night regarding ongoing lead issues in the city's water system, which also serves all of Bordentown Township.

As previously reported, the city's water system has exceeded federal standards for lead in four consecutive six-month testing periods, after more than 10 percent of homes sampled came back above a 15 part per billion (ppb) action level established by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Wednesday's meeting was publicly required by EPA regulations, following the city's most recent exceedance at the end of June. But commissioner Joseph Myers, who also oversees the water department, said it was one of 20 “touches” in which the city has reached out to residents on the issue over the past two years.

“There's nothing more important than the health and safety of our residents,” Myers said, adding that the city was committed to “an open and transparent process.”

Myers also offered some new details on the city's efforts to address lead. He said the city had conducted digs outside 29 homes that had tested high for lead, in order to evaluate whether the service connection, meaning the pipe that runs from the water main in the street up to a home, was made of lead. Myers said that in each case, no lead was found.

He said the city has also tested the water from five fire hydrants near homes with elevated levels for lead, and in no instance found lead above the EPA's action level. Myers offered the tests as further proof the city does not have lead in its source water or in its distribution system.

He added city employees had also examined the pipes inside some homes that have tested high for lead.

“Over 75 percent of homes came back and had lead solder in their interior plumbing,” Myers said.

While Myers said this showed that the lead is coming from inside homes, experts have previously told this news organization that the source of lead is not the focus of the EPA's regulations. Instead, the corrosivity of a utility's water is the primary focus, as corrosive water can cause lead to leach from pipes, wherever the metal it is found. Thus, water utilities are required to provide water that is not corrosive.

Data indicate Bordentown's water was corrosive at the time of its first exceedance in December 2017, resulting in the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection overseeing the mandatory development of a corrosion control plan in Bordentown. The city's engineers then developed a plan to increase and steady the water's pH levels, which can make water less corrosive. The city also began last November to add orthophosphates to the water, which are special chemicals that can coat the inside of pipes and stop lead from leaching.

Sen. Troy Singleton, D-7th of Delran, recently issued a letter to the DEP questioning the plan's effectiveness. His office also provided a communication from the DEP that appeared to suggest the state is going to require Bordentown City to conduct a robust study of its water system in order to evaluate potential causes and solutions for the lead problem.

The DEP's communication described an “extensive” study that would include an evaluation of the effectiveness of corrosion control solutions, monitoring water quality, analysis of the water system’s pipes, and other measures. It stated that the DEP was giving the city only a year to complete the study, as opposed to the 18-month timeframe it could allow, making it due in August 2020.

This news organization requested clarification from a DEP spokesperson July 17 on the study, but a response has yet to be provided.

Asked if the DEP was requiring any new study to be completed, Myers said Wednesday that the city is “still in the process” of the existing corrosion control plan and that it could take six to 12 months to evaluate its effectiveness. He didn't provide any explanation of what was described in the communications from Singleton's office.

“We're always looking at improving our (plan),” Myers said.

Mayor James Lynch Jr. also voiced displeasure with Singleton's letter, saying the two had an existing relationship and he was unsure why Singleton didn't talk to him directly.

“I don't understand the gist of the letter,” Lynch said. “I'm going to be asking him for some money (for lead sampling) ... if he is offering to help.”

Myers said the city has offered free lead sampling to all residents, and has conducted 289 samples to date. The commissioners provided a map of the sampling results Wednesday, which appeared to show a clustering of high levels in the southwest part of the city. Another string of hits appeared to run along Thompson Street, and other high results were sprinkled throughout the city and portions of Bordentown Township.