As many as 1,500 volunteers expected to handle painting, landscaping and other tasks at JoAnna Connell Elementary School, 1820 E. 38th St.

Roughly three years ago, ServErie brought its big-picture, large-scale community service template to the city of Erie in a big way.

The faith-based nonprofit organized about 1,200 volunteers in July 2016 to paint, clean and handle landscaping that spruced up the 101-year-old Lincoln Elementary School building at 831 E. 31st St.

In July 2017, ServErie mobilized roughly 2,200 volunteers who helped paint and clean the former Central Career & Technical School, helping to transform the building into the new Erie High School.

And last August ServErie was at it again, making improvements to both Pfeiffer-Burleigh Elementary School, 235 E. 11th St., and the Booker T. Washington Center, a neighborhood center at 1720 Holland St.

That work included nearly 2,000 volunteers handling cleaning, painting, putting up drywall, landscaping and other tasks at both buildings, as well as the installation of a new roof at the Booker T. Washington Center.

Now ServErie is gearing up for a similar effort, and once again the Erie School District is the beneficiary.

Thursday through Saturday, ServErie's volunteer crews will handle painting, landscaping and other tasks at JoAnna Connell Elementary School, 1820 E. 38th St. It will be the fourth time in the past four years that ServeErie has helped improve an Erie School District school.

ServErie, an organization made up of 50 churches and 40 other groups from across the region, planned at least a four-year commitment to the Erie School District. The organization first announced the Connell project in November.

The 99,156-square-foot Connell was built in 1958 and last underwent a major renovation in 2003, according to Erie School District records.



Connell is also the district's second-largest elementary school in terms of square footage, behind the 105,540-square-foot Harding Elementary School. About 600 students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade attend classes there.



The total Connell property, which includes three student-maintained gardens, encompasses 16.2 acres and is the largest footprint for any of the Erie School District's 10 elementary schools, three middle schools, two high schools and one alternative-education building.

For the ServErie project, two work shifts are available each day at Connell: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Those interested in signing up can do so at www.serverie.com. The organization will also accept same-day registrants, at the school, on each of the three days.

Jess Wurst, 35, will be part of the volunteer effort once again. A care manager for UPMC Health Plan, Wurst helped coordinate the service project at Connell; she did the same thing for previous ServErie projects.

Wurst hopes to see at least 1,500 volunteers over the three days.

"If you show up, be ready to work," Wurst said. "We're still accepting volunteers."

Wurst said the service projects are important to her "because it gives us an opportunity to truly help our community in a tangible way.

"One of ServErie's goals is to be the hands and feet of Jesus in the community," Wurst said. "This gives us a chance to do that."

Marcus Atkinson, ServErie's executive director, said the school was chosen by the Erie School District for improvements. The initiative, Atkinson said, will operate in much the same way as ServErie’s past efforts.

"Landscaping, cleaning, a lot of painting, things along those lines," Atkinson said. "There won't be any huge differences."

Atkinson said ServErie looks to participate in summer projects that fall in line with other community improvement efforts in Erie.

"We definitely want to do something that has a ripple effect in the whole city," he said. "To help the school district is to help the city on multiple fronts."

Erie Schools Superintendent Brian Polito agrees. He said the district and ServErie have talked about continuing their summer collaboration in some fashion regarding service projects, but no final decision has been made.

Polito said the district is grateful to ServErie, which has helped rehabilitate schools as the district wrestles with a protracted financial crisis. In addition to the reconfiguration of the district's schools in 2017-18, the district in 2018 received a $14 million yearly increase in state aid to help prevent insolvency.

"They were there for us in our darkest hours, when things were dire," Polito said. "We are so appreciative of what all of their volunteers have done for the district."

Erie Mayor Joe Schember plans to be at Connell sometime Saturday to volunteer, as he did at Pfeiffer-Burleigh last year and at Erie High in 2017.

"I really believe in the work they’re doing," Schember said. "Some of our public schools are in terrible shape and ServErie has helped with that. Kids are our future and they need a good environment in which to learn."

Kevin Flowers can be reached at 870-1693 or by email. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ETNflowers.

LISTEN: GoErie podcasts and interviews