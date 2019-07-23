The next challenge for veteran organizations will be figuring out which graves belong to veterans after the flag holders were removed without notice from a Middletown cemetery, angering families.

New replacement American flags and veteran flag holders have been delivered to a Middletown cemetery where the items were recently removed without notice, but returning them to the final resting places of military members could be the next challenge.

The discarded flag markers were the only way that veteran organizations had to identify which graves belonged to veterans, said Francis Drummond, commander of the Disabled Americans Veterans Vietnam Memorial Chapter 85 in Bensalem.

The Our Lady of Grace Roman Catholic parish, which operates the cemetery, has faced harsh criticism over the last week after photos began circulating on social media of discarded American flags, veteran flag holders and other items removed without notice and left in a pile near a maintenance building, less than two months after veteran and volunteer groups planted 3,000 American flags honoring military members buried there.

Drummond, whose organization is among the veteran groups working to replace the flags and flag holders, said he has delivered 12 dozen new American flags and more than 60 replacement flag holders.

At least 80 flag holders, which are metal posts with a medallion indicated what war the veteran fought in, were removed by Pioneer Burial Vault Co. in Plumstead after it took over cemetery maintenance duties July 1. The markers included those in the graves of World War I and II through Persian Gulf War veterans, and many appeared to be new, he added.

“What the cemetery did was wrong and grossly unacceptable,” Drummond said. “If a marker needs to be replaced, any veteran organization will gladly get it and replace the marker for free.”

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia last week in a statement said that only deteriorated flags and flag markers and items that did not comply with the cemetery’s longstanding decorations policy were removed. The Archdioceses added that the flags collected will be retired in a manner following the U.S. flag code guidelines.

But some family members remain skeptical.

In an email to this news organization, Ken Adamczyk, who said that his father, a World War II veteran, is buried at the cemetery, attached photos that he claimed to have taken at the cemetery on July 16 that show a new-looking America flag sitting in a puddle in the bed of a work truck at the cemetery.

Another photo Adamczyk said that he took shows dozens of discarded flag holders that appeared to be in good condition.

“What the cemetery and OLG parish did was a major mistake and extremely disrespectful and upsetting to the deceased veterans and their families,” he wrote.

Under the state’s County Code, cemeteries can remove county-paid American flags placed on the graves of veterans in honor of Memorial Day on the first working day after July 4, but prior to Veteran’s Day in November as part of the cemetery’s normal course of maintenance.

If the flags are removed before Veteran’s Day, the cemetery must make American flags available to family, veteran’s organizations or other community organization so the graves can be decorated for Veteran’s Day, according to the amended code. A cemetery can remove flag holders for annual storage upon the authorized removal of flags.

The church has not addressed the cemetery controversy on its parish or cemetery website. Parish Business Manager Paul Harvitz on Monday referred questions to Monsignor Joseph Prior who was not immediately available for comment.

But church officials have been cooperative including providing information about the veteran graves, Drummond said. So far, markers have been replaced on 16 to 20 graves after families contacted the church, cemetery or veteran organizations, he added.

Drummond hopes that a recently discovered old Eagle Scout project that mapped veteran graves in three sections of the cemetery will help locate some of the remaining graves where markers were removed.

“We’re going to be working on this until we’re done,” he added.