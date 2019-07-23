By Times-News staff

Tuesday

Jul 23, 2019 at 2:01 AM


First up: Venango County, Cochranton and Jefferson Township fairs.

Summer saves some of its best events for last in northwestern Pennsylvania.

The region's 12 fairs start with the Venango County Fair on Aug. 3. The biggest, the Crawford County Fair, owns the stretch from Aug. 17 through Aug. 24. The Erie County Fair starts two days later, ushering in the thick of fair season. And the North East Community Fair ends Sept. 21, when the last hours of summer will give way to the first hours of autumn.

Here’s the schedule for the region, and links to details and schedules about each fair.

Venango County Fair Aug. 3-10 / www.venangofair.com

Cochranton Community Fair Aug. 5-10 / www.cochrantonfair.org

Jefferson Township Fair (Mercer) Aug. 6-10 / www.jeffersontwpfair.com

Warren County Fair Aug. 6-10 / www.warrencountyfair.net

Crawford County Fair Aug. 17-24 / www.crawfordcountyfairpa.com

Erie County Fair at Wattsburg Aug. 26-31 / wattsburgfair.com

Great Stoneboro Fair Aug. 28-Sept. 2 / stoneborofair.info

Spartansburg Community Fair Sept. 1-7 / spartansburgcommunityfair.com

Waterford Community Fair Sept. 2-7 / www.waterfordfair.org

Jamestown (Pa.) Community Fair Sept. 3-7 / jamestownfair.org

Albion Area Fair Sept. 11-15 / albionfair.com

North East Community Fair Sept. 19-21 / www.northeastcommunityfair.org

For the dates of more fairs throughout Pennsylvania visit pafairs.org

Also: The Ashtabula County Fair in Jefferson, Ohio, runs Aug. 6-11. Details: www.ashtabulafair.com