The "big guy" in an alleged drug hierarchy that led to the death of a 3-year-old girl in Greencastle a year and a half ago was arrested Friday, July 19, in Connecticut.

Thomas Keogh of Vernon, Connecticut, was arrested as a fugitive from justice after an arrest warrant was obtained by Pennsylvania State Police.

According to court documents, Keogh, 64, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death; corrupt organizations; manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; and criminal use of a communication facility. Arrangements were being made for Keogh to be extradited to Pennsylvania.

State police said Keogh was wanted for distribution of drugs, including methamphetamine, which resulted in the death of a 3-year-old child.

Logan Starliper was found dead in her bed on Jan. 6, 2018, at a West Baltimore Street residence. A toxicology study determined Logan died due to a mixed substance toxicity (methamphetamine and buprenophine).

Eight people, including the girl's mother Brittany N. Higgins and her boyfriend Brian Bennett, both of Greencastle, were arrested last year in connection with the child's death. The pair were charged with third-degree murder, drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter, two counts of endangering the welfare of children and violating the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act.

Also charged were Rodney A. Mower of Fayetteville, drug delivery resulting in death; Larry P. Crawford of Waynesboro, drug delivery resulting in death, corrupt organizations, drug delivery, criminal use of a communication facility, and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity; Brittany K. Baker of Waynesboro, drug delivery, corrupt organizations, and criminal use of a communications facility; Kelly Michael Monn of Waynesboro, corrupt organizations, criminal use of a communications facility, and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity; Daniel A. Schultz of Waynesboro, corrupt organizations, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, and criminal use of a communication facility; and Michael L. Gatrell of Chambersburg, corrupt organizations, criminal use of a communications facility, and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity.

The investigation

Police said investigation revealed Higgins and Bennett got their meth from Mower on Jan. 5, 2018.

"It was discovered that Mower was part of an organization consisting of multiple individuals that were involved in buying and selling methamphetamine," according to the affidavit of probable cause filed the Greencastle office of Magisterial District Judge Duane Cunningham.

Police said Crawford was Mower's main source of drugs.

During an interview, a man who was not arrested in the case, "related that he knew that Crawford got his meth from 'Tom.' Tom lived in Connecticut or Florida."

The man said he once sent a package to "Thomas in Florida" ... at a "'rich estate' address."

Monn "was asked to draw a hierarchy of everyone's role in selling meth. He related Crawford would get it from 'big guy.'"

Gatrell told police Crawford got his meth from Keogh, sending funds via Walmart-2-Walmart money transfers. A search of records at the Waynesboro Walmart showed six receipts for money transferred by Crawford, Gatrell and Schultz to Keogh.

The affidavit said Schultz sent money to Keogh on Jan. 3, 2018, a package was accepted at a post office in Connecticut the same day and was scheduled to be delivered to Crawford from Keogh on Jan. 4, 2018, at 3 p.m.

Higgins told police Logan was put to bed at 10:30 p.m. Jan. 5, 2018, and Bennett “peeked” at her through a crack in the door around 10 a.m. on Jan. 6 and thought she was still sleeping. The toddler was not checked on until 9 p.m. on Jan. 6, according to police, when Higgins discovered her and called 911.

Higgins told police she and Bennett injected meth on Jan. 4 and Jan. 5 prior to Logan’s death.

Pennsylvania State Police said the Vernon Police in Connecticut and East Central Narcotics Task Force worked with PSP, the Franklin County District Attorney's Office and PA District Attorney’s Office to bring Keogh into custody.