Beaver County has 19 prescription drug drop-off boxes that are emptied at least once per quarter.

BEAVER — More than 40.2 million prescription pain pills were shipped to Beaver County pharmacies between 2006 and 2012. While it's unknown how many of those ended up in the hands of patients, studies show it's common for patients to not use all of the pain pills prescribed for an injury, leaving the pills to languish in a home medicine cabinet.

Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier said that is the case for more than just pain medications. That's why his office has placed more than a dozen prescription drug drop-off boxes throughout the county. So far this year, more than 1,287 pounds of drugs were collected.

"Many Americans are not aware that medicines which languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse," Lozier said in a release, "Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are at alarming rates, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs."

Studies show that many abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet, Lozier said. In addition, many people do not know how to properly dispose of their unused prescription medicine, often flushing them down the toilet or throwing them away — both potential safety and health hazards.

Starting in April 2016, the Beaver County District Attorney's office began installing Prescription Drug Drop-Off Boxes in police departments across the county. These drop-off boxes are designed to encourage people to safely dispose of unused or expired medications. With the cooperation of local police departments, Lozier's office has installed 19 drop-off boxes.

The boxes are emptied by county detectives on a quarterly basis or as needed when they fill up. All collected medications are incinerated under the observation of federal agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration or the National Guard, Lozier said. The chain of custody is carefully maintained to insure that all medications which are collected are tracked and incinerated. The medications remain sealed so the identity of individuals and medications remain confidential.

All dry medications are accepted. They may be deposited in their bottles or punch cards. Labels do not need to be removed. Liquids and needles are not accepted.

Since April 2016, officials with the district attorney's office, municipal police departments and Pennsylvania State Police, Beaver barracks, have collected and destroyed more than 6,124 pounds of prescription drugs.

"Without this collection effort, these prescription drugs could have been diverted to illegal drug users and created new addicts," Lozier said.