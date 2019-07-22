NOAA data show that while slightly milder than 2018, the first six months of 2019 were still well above historical averages for temperature and rainfall in Bucks and Burlington counties.

Unusually high temperatures and heavy amounts of rainfall hit Bucks and Burlington counties during the first six months of 2019, continuing trends from 2018 that scientists say fall in line with the predicted results of climate change in the Mid-Atlantic region.

“There have been weather patterns that have brought warm, moist air northward at the expense of drier and cooler air coming down from the north,” David Robinson, the New Jersey state climatologist at Rutgers University, explained in an interview last week. “This is as the atmosphere in general … is warming due to the greenhouse gas effect. A warmer atmosphere holds more water, so that increases the potential for more precipitation.”

The data is particularly poignant on days where thermometers are predicted to hit the 100s, which will only add to the year’s hot average temperature.

However, despite torrential downpours that struck the region in the late spring and early summer, precipitation totals aren’t quite on pace to match the record-breaking rainfall seen in 2018. Smog levels in the region’s air also appear to be improving.

That’s all according to data publicly available on the websites of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

According to the NOAA data, the average air temperature in Bucks County for the first six months of 2019 was about 3 degrees above average, making it the 13th warmest such stretch dating back to 1895. The average air temperature thus far is just behind pace with 2018, which was the 10th warmest year on record.

The first six months in Burlington have also been hot, at 3 degrees above average. That’s good for the 12th warmest such stretch since 1895, and is just behind 2018, which was Burlington’s 11th hottest year on record.

The warm weather so far in 2019 fits into a larger, more concerning trend for the region. During the 20th century, the average air temperature in Burlington County was 52.9 degrees. Up until 1989, no years averaged more than 2.5 degrees above that amount. But it’s happened 11 times since, including the last three years.

The trend is similar in Bucks, where 12 years since 1895 have seen temperatures average at least 2.5 degrees above normal. All have come since 1990, and half since 2010.

Switching to rainfall, Bucks has had a worse go of it in the first six months of 2019, compared to Burlington. During that period, Bucks saw about 29 inches of precipitation, which is 7.5 inches above normal and good for the sixth rainiest stretch since 1895. Burlington’s 25 inches of rainfall is 3.9 inches above normal, which still ranks 22nd out of the past 125 years.

Kyle Imhoff, Pennsylvania’s state climatologist at Penn State University, says there’s been a recent trend of high pressure systems in the southeastern United States bumping up with low pressure systems in the central part of the country. The friction line is sitting right over Pennsylvania.

“It just happens here in Pennsylvania that we’re in one of those sweet spots,” Imhoff said, adding the dynamic has helped drive severe weather that included rare tornado touchdowns in the southeast part of the state. “It’s extraordinary we’ve seen such a long stretch of really wet weather.”

Rutgers’ Robinson points out that extreme weather can increase even when overall precipitation might be decreasing.

“There have been more severe warnings and now five tornadoes in (New Jersey) this year,” Robinson said. “This is a function of seeing more widespread storms than in recent years, despite last year being the wettest on record.”

The precipitation figures also fit into an upward historical trend. Dating back to 1895, Bucks has had eight years in which more than 10 inches of precipitation above normal fell; seven have come since 1975, and three since 2000. In Burlington, it’s happened 10 times, with eight coming after 1970.

Last year was the rainiest ever for both counties, with both seeing more than 21 inches of extra precipitation.

Imhoff puts things more plainly, noting that the increase in Pennsylvania rainfall means the state has been getting a whole extra month’s worth of rain since 2000, compared to average annual rainfall in the century before. He said much of the increase is actually occurring due to heavier precipitation in autumn and winter, whereas spring and summer have been closer to historical averages.

He adds climate scientists attribute a significant portion of the rainfall to a warming world.

“There is some pretty good correlation that as the globe warms, your evaporation over the ocean increases, which will inevitably lead to more rainfall,” Imhoff said.

If there’s any good news in recent data, it’s that smog levels appear to be continuing a downward trend. The hazardous gas, formally known as ozone, forms when air pollutants combine with heat and sunlight. Smog can exacerbate asthma and lung ailments, as well as increase the risk of death from cardiovascular disease and stroke, leading public health agencies to warn of “orange” and “red” air quality on particularly bad days.

There are no air monitoring stations for smog in Burlington County, but the Pennsylvania DEP operates one across the Delaware River in Bristol Township. In past years, the station has detected the highest levels of smog anywhere in Pennsylvania.

But DEP data through July 17 showed just three days so far this year where smog in Bristol eclipsed 70 parts per billion (ppb), the safety level put forth by the Environmental Protection Agency. That compares to 13 days by the same date last year, when smog levels spiked during the spring and made it the worst season for the gas in a decade.

Despite the spike last year, DEP data show smog levels on an overall downward trend. In 2007, there were 32 total days above 70 ppb in Bristol. That fell to an average of about 16 days in the years surrounding 2010, to a low of just four such days in 2014.