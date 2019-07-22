Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs: 412-381-3880, www.RealSTATs.net.

Coraopolis

1112 Birch Way, Chad Quigley to Joseph Helbling, $88,000.

706 Hiland Ave., Rebecca Ciccone to Craig Smith, $85,000.

109 Main St., Allegheny County Redevelopment Authority to Randolph Bolea, $6,000.

Crescent Twp.

1221 Crescent Boulevard Ext., Justin Cole to Darren and Emily Smith, $303,000.

Findlay Twp.

502 Belgian Court, Maronda Homes Inc. to David Gerard and Gigi Vehec, $431,573.

133 Craig St., Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Brett Hoffman and Elena Barish, $241,416.

516 Hemlock Court, Melissa Scott to Michelle Wolniak, $150,000.

702 Imperial Drive, Estate of Donna Walker to Douglas Ritzenthaler and Kathleen McKendry, $246,000.

165 Point Park Road, Estate of Bartholomew Cerciello to Nik Ray Properties LLC, $50,000.

114 Westbrooke Lane, Lindsay Jean Zimbicki to Rebecca Petro, $165,000.

Kilbuck Twp.

250 Camp Horne Road, Charles Sanfilippo to John and Antrice Mulkerin, $2,000.

Moon Twp.

403 Amherst Ave., Kelly Macie to Matthew Kaupinis and Erin Ashley Kaminski, $205,000.

1002 Brodhead Road, Edward Carnvale to KNL Medical Inc., $350,000.

4246 Duckhorn Drive, Andrew Powers to BGRS LLC, $494,000.

100 Essex Knoll Drive, Betsy Kohl to Nathan and Valentina Calvert, $300,000.

1209 Harrow Court, Stewart Fletcher to David and Kristin Erkens, $390,000.

129 Lang Drive, Robert Wright to Maurice Garzony and Lea Garzone, $210,000.

2532 Minton Drive, Del Padgett to Matthew James and Kristen Leigh Hough, $570,000.

Neville Twp.

120 Second St., Ronald Nesbitt to Citizens Bank NA, $40,000.

144 Fourth St., Lee Potter to Raymond and Tami Gielarowski, $119,500.

North Fayette Twp.

203 Butternut Drive, Mark Robert Richard to Brandon and Chelsea Craig, $285,000.

1309 Canterbury Drive, Russell Adams to Rebecca Ciccone, $175,000.

180 Darlene Drive, Gary Norris to Barrett and Gina Olafson, $335,000.

101 Derby Lane, Fayette Farms L.P. to NVR Inc., $73,288.

Hoffman Ave., Betty Ann Bock to Kimberly Heidkamp, $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $6,251).

Hoffman Ave., Nancy Blanchard to Kimberly Heidkamp, $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $6,251).

165 Horseshoe Drive, NVR Inc. to Christopher and Shelby Bresson, $343,940.

149 Saddle Ridge, Fayette Farms L.P. to NVR Inc., $73,288.

3406 Timberglen Drive, Brice Michael Hayden to Daniel Alan and Cheryl Densmore, $259,000.

141 Walnut Strand, Amy Mahen to Chrles and Jennifer Jamerson, $248,000.

Oakdale

5041 Noblestown Road, Gregory Zamule to ILeaseHomes Ltd. LLC, $95,000.

Robinson Twp.

147 Cole Drive, NVR Inc. to James Tropeano, $280,325.

149 Cole Drive, NVR Inc. to Dustin and Sarah Leader, $308,815.

151 Cole Drive, NVR Inc. to Taraka Donti and Padma Pasupuleti, $338,670.

163 Cole Drive, Silver Summit LLC to NVR Inc., $275,000.

1012 Mitchell Drive, Silver Lane Properties L.P. to Sierra Investment Properties L.P., $126,800.

225 Sonni Lane, NVR Inc. to Bryan and Katrina Campbell, $541,567.

249 Sonni Lane, NVR Inc. to Eric and Carley Rae Taslov, $559,395.

1005 W. Harbison Road, Estate of Kenneth Schorr to Vincent and Leah Cesaretti, $189,900.

5084 W. Harbison Road, Tracy Johnson to Michael and Kristin Kerstetter, $322,500.

1003 Wingate Drive, Kurt Shaner to Samantha Chiste, $200,000.

Sewickley

127 Centennial Ave., Lawrence Crutcher trustee to Gregory and Alix Giometti, $775,000.

748 Cochran St., Mark Kasunic to Christy Michelle Fairman, $330,000.

875 Dickson Road, Erick Martin Murrer to Zac Wicks, $22,000.

866 Elmhurst Way, William Croft to John and Victoria Kosko, $580,000.

47 Thorn St., Matthew Cooper to Robert Hayden Jr. and Andrea Hayden, $744,500.

843 Thorn St., Ryan McCarthy to Patrick and Tara Davis, $564,000.