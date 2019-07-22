Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Zombie Survival Skills: 6 to 8 p.m. Blasco Library, 160 E. Front St. Can you survive a zombie apocalypse? Bring your friends and find out if you will make it out alive. Zombie survival games and trivia. Non-brain snacks provided. Free. Ages 13-18. 451-6904.

Monday Music in the Woods: 6-8 p.m. Mondays through July 29. Asbury Woods Nature Center, 4105 Asbury Road. Gem City Revival will play. Grab your lawn chair and enjoy the Celebration Garden at the Andrew J. Conner Nature Center. Buy dinner from the food truck or pack a picnic. Lavery Brewing C. will host a beer garden. Enjoy a locally-brewed craft beer and $1 from each pint sold will be donated to Asbury Woods. Free admission. 835-5356.

Cruise the Bay Cruise-In: 6-9 p.m. Mondays through September. Bayfront Park & Ride Lot, 726 W. Bayfront Parkway. Open to all classic, custom and specialty vehicles and spectators. Includes 50/50, door prizes, giveaways and contests. Free. Produced by Lake Erie Car Classics Club. For information, call 474-5183.