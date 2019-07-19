CHAMBERSBURG — Franklin County Public Safety Training Center acted as a classroom for young men and women who are interested in becoming firefighters and emergency responders throughout the week.

This year, the Franklin County Junior Firefighter Academy has over 30 students participating in classroom lectures where instructors discuss various topics that include fire scene safety and protocol as well as the attention to detail when communicating with dispatch and fellow emergency personnel.

Real-world training is also a major component of the program. Wednesday, cadets turned their focus to proper ladder throwing techniques onto a building as well as ascending and descending a 105-foot ladder attached to ladder trucks.

“It was my first time climbing the ladder, I liked it; I don’t mind heights,” said cadet Josh Mays of Waynesboro. Fellow cadet Allen McFerren added, “It’s all about keeping your emotions in check and under control.”

A unique experience for this class of cadets was the opportunity to get a firsthand look at a three-alarm fire Sunday afternoon in downtown Chambersburg on West Washington Street.

“The cadets had just finished registering when the call came in,” explained instructor Ben Holmquist, who serves as deputy chief of New Franklin Fire Company.

With the help of Directional Traffic, the cadets were transported to the scene to assist in rolling up multiple hose lines for the responding companies.

“The personnel down there really appreciated it; it’s a reputable thing that we were able to do and an awesome opportunity for them,” Holmquist explained.

Franklin County Commissioner Bob Thomas, who was in attendance during Wednesday’s training, shared his thoughts on the importance of the academy.

“The dedication of the firefighters who oversee this program is amazing,” Thomas said. “Many of them take a full week off and use their vacation to do this each year, they are investing in the students so when some day they are not able to do this that someone else will be there to step in. This program leaves a lasting impact on their lives.”

Cadet Evan Shatzer of Greencastle echoed what Thomas said, saying that, “The training and speakers motivate us and help us learn the tricks of the trade; I’ve learned tons of new stuff,” Shatzer said. “Leadership and teamwork skills are brought out here at the Training Center.”

