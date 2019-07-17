CHAMBERSBURG — A tiny parcel of county-owned land could bring a nice return for Franklin County taxpayers.

On Thursday, county commissioners are expected to move forward with a letter of intent on the sale of the .84-acre lot situated in Guilford Township off Franklin Farm lane between Route 30 and the county trout hatchery stream.

The lot is sandwiched between the stream and the larger plot of vacant land that previously housed Rita's Italian Ice, LA Cameras and the Frame Station, as well as other retail stores.

According to county officials, TH Minit Markets LLC, is offering the county $625,000 for the property.

"The intent, we're told, is to combine this property with others they intend to acquire," said County Administrator Carrie Gray.

The letter of intent is not a binding agreement of sale, but rather the first step in allowing a potential transfer of land.

"It only authorizes discussion," said County Solicitor Mary Beth Shank. "None of these terms are binding for the county."

If the sale moves forward, the agreement allows 150 days for inspections to be completed; 210 days for sale approval and a closing within 30 days of approval.

The land has no future development potential for the county, officials said.

"It's good for taxpayers if we can move that," said Commissioner Bob Thomas.

The Board of Commissioners are expected to vote on the letter of intent at the regularly-scheduled public meeting at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the Commissioners office, 340 N. Second St., Chambersburg.

