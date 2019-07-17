The council unanimously voted to introduce an ordinance at its July 8 meeting that would allow the council, by the adoption of a resolution, to issue a permit for the possession or consumption of alcohol in a public park or other public space.

MOORESTOWN — A measure that will make it easier for events held in public spaces to serve alcohol is under consideration by the Township Council.

The council unanimously voted to introduce an ordinance at its July 8 meeting that would allow the council, by the adoption of a resolution, to issue a permit for the possession or consumption of alcohol in a public park or other public space in town.

The permit would only be issued for designated times in connection with a special event.

The measure was brought forward after the success of the Autumn in Moorestown event last year where craft beer was available, Township Manager Thomas Neff said.

If adopted, the amended ordinance would allow for the Autumn in Moorestown event to continue, as well as put in place a procedure for other community events “where a similar availability may be appropriate,” Neff said.

Prior to last year's Autumn in Moorestown event, alcohol was generally prohibited in public spaces. Last year the council made the exception by resolution.

The proposed ordinance establishes that exceptions in the future can be made by resolution, which requires the governing body to vote on the measure once and are often temporary in nature, instead of by ordinance, which requires the council to hold two votes on the measure as well as a public hearing and are often permanent.

The township currently requires community events to obtain permits for any road closures or the use of public property, and approvals are event-specific and designed to ensure that the events are reasonable and well-planned, Neff added.

If the measure is adopted, permits for the consumption or possession of alcohol at a special event in public space will be required to be submitted to the council in writing, detailing the nature, location, time and sponsor of the event.

A public hearing and vote on the ordinance will be held at the July 22 council meeting.